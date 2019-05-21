Biker Left With Hammer Stuck In Helmet After Vicious Robbery Attempt

21 May 2019, 14:17

Shocking footage shows a motorcyclist who was left with a hammer stuck in his helmet following an attempted robbery.

The footage was filmed after a violent attempted bike theft on the Hayes Bypass in West London on Friday.

The video was filmed by a car driver who helped stop the theft by knocking the robbers off their stolen bike with his car. 

In the video, the car driver who stopped the theft pointed to the helmet which had a hammer embedded in it.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a theft and assault on Friday 17 May.

Scotland Yard said: "Officers established that a male suspect had driven off on the stolen moped along with another man who was on a white moped after the robbery took place on Springfield Road shortly after 11.00hrs.

The claw end of the hammer was embedded in the helmet.
The claw end of the hammer was embedded in the helmet. Picture: News Dog Media

"A member of the public pursued the suspects with the victim in his car. On Glencoe Road, one of the suspects fell from his moped before fleeing with the second suspect on the victim's moped.

"Both mopeds used by the suspects were later recovered by police. Both were found to be stolen and subsequently returned to their owners. The victim's moped was located in Greenford."

Police said that no arrests have yet been made and enquiries continue.

Watch the whole shocking video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

The headteacher at a primary school says protesters have turned "toxic" and "inflammatory"

Primary School Protesters "Whipping Up A Frenzy" Against Head Teacher Over LGBT Book

1,000 redundancies as Jamie Oliver restaurant chain collapses

Mel B shares 'real truth' about losing eyesight

'Full of Remainers': Nigel Farage slams Electoral Commission as it looks into Brexit Party funding

Police in Spain seize record crystal meth haul during raids

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?