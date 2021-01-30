Body of baby boy found at golf course as police launch investigation

By Nick Hardinges

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a baby boy was discovered at a golf course.

Merseyside Police said the body was found in woodland next to Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, on Friday.

Specialist officers carried out an extensive search of the area and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday.

A spokesman for the force said it was currently unclear when the baby died, how long the body had been there or the cause of death.

Officers have appealed to the public for information following the unexplained death.

Police have launched a probe after the body of a baby boy was found at a golf course. Picture: LBC

It is unclear when or how the baby died, or how long the body had been there. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Turner said: "This is obviously a very distressing incident but I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything in our powers to investigate what has taken place.

"I would ask that people avoid speculating about what has happened until the full facts are known.

"At this stage, all we can say is that the body of what appears to be a full-term baby boy was discovered in a wooded area on the golf course yesterday and police were alerted.

We are tonight appealing for information following the unexplained death of a baby boy in #Wirral. Det Ch Supt Lee Turner: “This is obviously a distressing incident but I want the public to be reassured we will do everything in our powers to investigate." https://t.co/IbcHmncnMA pic.twitter.com/m02czlgZFC — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) January 30, 2021

"A post-mortem will take place on Monday to establish how and when he died and how long his body was there before being discovered.

"Extensive inquiries are currently being carried out to trace the mother of the baby to check her welfare and offer any support.

"I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us with that to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.