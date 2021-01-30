Body of baby boy found at golf course as police launch investigation

30 January 2021, 19:24 | Updated: 30 January 2021, 21:05

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a baby boy was discovered at a golf course.

Merseyside Police said the body was found in woodland next to Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, on Friday.

Specialist officers carried out an extensive search of the area and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday.

A spokesman for the force said it was currently unclear when the baby died, how long the body had been there or the cause of death.

Officers have appealed to the public for information following the unexplained death.

Police have launched a probe after the body of a baby boy was found at a golf course
Police have launched a probe after the body of a baby boy was found at a golf course. Picture: LBC
It is unclear when or how the baby died, or how long the body had been there
It is unclear when or how the baby died, or how long the body had been there. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Turner said: "This is obviously a very distressing incident but I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything in our powers to investigate what has taken place.

"I would ask that people avoid speculating about what has happened until the full facts are known.

"At this stage, all we can say is that the body of what appears to be a full-term baby boy was discovered in a wooded area on the golf course yesterday and police were alerted.

"A post-mortem will take place on Monday to establish how and when he died and how long his body was there before being discovered.

"Extensive inquiries are currently being carried out to trace the mother of the baby to check her welfare and offer any support.

"I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us with that to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The dinosaur footprint is believed to be 220 million years old

Four-year-old girl discovers dinosaur footprint on Welsh beach
Chile hospital fire

Chile hospital fire forces evacuation of hundreds

Two in three 75-79-year-olds have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Two-thirds of 75-to-79-year-olds have received first Covid vaccine jab, Hancock reveals
Britain recorded another 1,200 Covid-related deaths on Saturday

UK records another 1,200 Covid deaths as vaccinations near 9 million
Michael Gove told reporters he is confident the UK's vaccine programme will go ahead as planned

No10 'confident' over Covid vaccine supplies despite EU row, Michael Gove says
Sophie Xeon appears on-screen during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show

Grammy-nominated 'visionary' music producer Sophie dies aged 34

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the five Covid-19 vaccines?

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

EU failed to scapegoat AstraZeneca in Article 16 fiasco, journalist argues

EU failed to scapegoat AstraZeneca in Article 16 fiasco, journalist argues
DUP MP: Boris Johnson must 'protect Northern Ireland' and trigger Article 16

PM must trigger Article 16 to 'protect Northern Ireland,' DUP MP claims
'We have not made a mistake': Ex-MEP stands defiant on Article 16 fiasco

'We have not made a mistake': Ex-MEP stands defiant on Article 16 fiasco
Education chief shares 'profound concern' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning

Education chief 'profoundly concerned' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning
How a takeaway delivery order can lead to your personal data being sold on the dark web

How a takeaway delivery order can lead to your personal data being sold on the dark web
Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths

Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London