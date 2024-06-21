Body found by police searching for Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert colleague Anthony Hill

21 June 2024, 11:44 | Updated: 21 June 2024, 11:52

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning
Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

By Asher McShane

Police searching for a missing former colleague of MoneySavingExpert guru Martin Lewis have found a body.

Teacher Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning after leaving his home in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich at around 7.45am.

Police confirmed today that a body had been found  in an area off Heathgate in Norwich shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of 37-year-old Mr Hill have been informed.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Yesterday, CCTV images were released. of the last known sighting of Mr Hill, who went missing on his 37th birthday.

Mr Hill worked on Mr Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert website before retraining as a primary school teacher.

The new CCTV stills show Mr Hill at the Co-op store on Sprowston Road
CCTV showed Mr Hill at the Co-op store on Sprowston Road at around 10am. Police understand he then walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilmin Road. 

Police understand he walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilmin Road.
The primary school teacher has two daughters, aged six and four, with his wife Kayleigh, 36, who helped organise a search by locals in Mousehold Heath. 

She posted on Facebook: “Anyone who has any spare time to help is so much appreciated, I'll be out there today. We need to find my girls' daddy.”

“Please keep looking, please Ant if you see any of this please come home, it doesn't matter how long you've been gone just come home we love you and need you back.”

Mr Lewis has described the news as “devastating” and took to X, formerly Twitter, to urge his followers to share the appeal.

He said: “'Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. 

“I hope and pray he's OK. Please please spread word.”

Mr Hill worked on Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingeExpert website
Mr Hill's wife also issued a photograph of what he was last wearing and appealed for people to review any doorbell camera or dashcam footage from the area.

