Body of missing English teacher Alice Hodgkinson found in Japan

9 July 2021, 23:14 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 23:17

Alice Hodgkinson had been missing since July 1
Alice Hodgkinson had been missing since July 1. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Daisy Stephens

The body of a 28-year-old British teacher who went missing in Japan has been found, Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed.

Local authorities in Japan discovered the body of missing Alice Hodgkinson on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Ms Hodgkinson's family have been informed and are being supported by Nottinghamshire Police.

In a joint statement, Ms Hodgkinson's parents, Julie and Steve, and brother, Peter, described her as “an intelligent, adventurous, confident, caring, young woman with a tremendous sense of humour” and said that the news had “hit them hard”.

“She will be sorely missed and we would ask that our family is left in peace at this difficult time so we can come to terms with what has happened,” they said.

“We would also like to thank all those people, both in the UK and Japan, who have worked so very hard to raise awareness of Alice's disappearance and provide practical support.

Their support at this difficult time has been truly humbling.”

Read more: England coronavirus R number rises to between 1.2 and 1.5

Read more: England team to donate millions in Euros prize money to NHS Covid heroes

The UK Foreign Office said they were “in contact with local authorities in Japan regarding the death of a British woman” and that their “staff are supporting her family at this difficult time”.

Alice Hodgkinson had been missing since July 1 from her home in Kanagawa after failing to turn up for work in Tokyo.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Max Woosey spent Monday night at ZSL London Zoo before moving on to the Downing Street garden

Charity camper, 11, meets PM after pitching up in No10 garden
England could play in similar weather conditions to the 1966 World Cup team.

Euro 2020: England to play final in same weather as 1966 World Cup team
EE will give all customers free data between 6pm and midnight on Sunday

EE grants customers free data for Sunday evening's Euro final
The school has organised a range of activities to celebrate England's success so far in the Euros

Harry Kane: Primary school renamed in honour of England captain
Police issued the £10,000 fine after the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Football fans fined £10k for celebrating Euro 2020 semi-final win in street
England's players will donate their Euro 2020 prize money to the NHS

England team to donate millions in Euros prize money to NHS Covid heroes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder

'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet
The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'
'I'll never wash it, it smells like Mason,' shirt-winning England fan tells LBC.

'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt
'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London