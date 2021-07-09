Body of missing English teacher Alice Hodgkinson found in Japan

Alice Hodgkinson had been missing since July 1. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Daisy Stephens

The body of a 28-year-old British teacher who went missing in Japan has been found, Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed.

Local authorities in Japan discovered the body of missing Alice Hodgkinson on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Ms Hodgkinson's family have been informed and are being supported by Nottinghamshire Police.

In a joint statement, Ms Hodgkinson's parents, Julie and Steve, and brother, Peter, described her as “an intelligent, adventurous, confident, caring, young woman with a tremendous sense of humour” and said that the news had “hit them hard”.

“She will be sorely missed and we would ask that our family is left in peace at this difficult time so we can come to terms with what has happened,” they said.

“We would also like to thank all those people, both in the UK and Japan, who have worked so very hard to raise awareness of Alice's disappearance and provide practical support.

Their support at this difficult time has been truly humbling.”

The UK Foreign Office said they were “in contact with local authorities in Japan regarding the death of a British woman” and that their “staff are supporting her family at this difficult time”.

Alice Hodgkinson had been missing since July 1 from her home in Kanagawa after failing to turn up for work in Tokyo.