Armed Burglars Stopped By Off-Duty Copper Clad Only In Boxers

The officer was not wearing full uniform. Picture: PA

A newly qualified police officer who stopped armed burglars in only his boxers has been praised.

The brand new cop was off-duty when he was woken up by a noise near his home in Barnes High Street on Friday morning.

Realising that a jewellers shop window had been smashed the brave bobby ran outside without even pausing to get dressed.

Clad only in his boxers the officer challenged the armed robbers who threw a pick-axe at him.

The thrown pickaxe narrowly missed him and he picked it up and ran at the suspects to stop them further breaking into the shop.

The four suspects managed to escape on mopeds but left behind a number of weapons including a pick-axe, sledgehammer and a chisel.

The shop window was damaged but the suspects did not manage to break in and steal any property.

The officer cut his foot on broken glass but was not otherwise injured.

The officer, who only passed out of Hendon Police training college two weeks ago said: “I’m glad I was able to intervene in this case…although if it happens again, I hope I have more clothes on!”

Commander Sally Benatar from the South West Borough Command Unit said: “The bravery of this officer undoubtedly stopped the suspects from stealing anything from the premises.

“He is a brand new officer, merely days into his role as a PC and he should be very proud of his actions. I have spoken to him today to thank him for his outstanding efforts.

“This morning’s events go to show that police officers are never off-duty and will always go above and beyond to help their community.”

The officer is not being named by the police.