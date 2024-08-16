Boys aged four and two rushed to hospital after being hit by a van in morning crash

Broadmayne, Basildon. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Two young boys aged four and two were rushed to hospital on Friday after being hit by a van in Essex.

The four-year-old was taken to be treated for “serious head injuries” after the incident which took place at around 8am in Basildon.

The van driver stopped at the scene but Essex Police have called for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them immediately.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to reports a van had been in collision with two young children at a crossing in Broadmayne at around 8am today (Friday 16 August).

"A four year-old child has sustained a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"A two year-old child was also injured but not as seriously."

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. Visit our website to find out more about our online reporting services,” the statement added.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."

A Police Slow sign with LED lights placed on cones being used as a road block at a nearby Police incident. Picture: Alamy

This comes just one day after the name of a schoolgirl killed after being hit by a London bus was released to the public.

Just after 9am on August 3, Ada Bicakci was rushed to hospital after the crash on Wailing Street, Bexleyheath, southeast London, but died of her injuries two days later.

A boy, 6, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The two children were out with a family member at the time.

The man driving the bus has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving.

He has been bailed to a date in early November pending further enquiries.

Ada was a joint British and Turkish national and attended a school nearby, she was known as a keen gymnast and swimmer.

Following her death, Ada’s organs were donated to help six other children, she will have a multi-faith funeral.