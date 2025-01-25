Britain must learn from Trump's positivity to achieve growth, says Rachel Reeves

Britain needs a dose of Trump positivity, Reeves has said.
By Henry Moore

Britain should learn from Donald Trump and embrace his “boosterism” and “positivity”, the Chancellor has said.

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rachel Reeves said Britain has been too negative of late and, instead, should be "shouting from the rooftops" about our strengths

Ms Reeves’ first six months in government have been turbulent, with less than impressive growth numbers and controversial decisions seeing some call for her to be sacked.

And with potential tariffs from the Trump administration looming, Ms Reeves has spent the last week seeking growth opportunities across the globe.

The Chancellor believes a simple attitude shift could go a long way to turning Britain’s economic fortunes around.

Asked about US President Donald Trump's "boosterism" and if the UK can learn from him, she told The Times: "Yes, I think we do need more positivity.

"I've challenged businesses as well and said no one else is going to speak up for Britain apart from us. It hasn't been a very British thing to say.

"We are absolutely fantastic as a country, we've got four of the best universities in the world. We've got some of the most amazing entrepreneurs with fantastic ideas. In all the sectors that are growing globally - AI, tech, clean energy - Britain has got unbelievable strengths in those sectors.

"We shouldn't apologise for it and we shouldn't be all polite about it. We should be shouting from the rooftops."

