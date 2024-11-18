Airport misery as British Airways flights delayed by technical glitch, with fears problems could stretch into Tuesday

18 November 2024, 20:34 | Updated: 18 November 2024, 20:49

BA flights have been delayed
BA flights have been delayed. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

British Airways flights have been delayed because of a "technical issue", leaving many passengers waiting one or two hours for their journey home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of passengers are thought to be affected by the delay - and the issues could stretch into tomorrow.

Travel journalist Simon Calder said: "British Airways IT system failure is causing delays of 1-2 hours on many BA flights this evening...

"As delays build up I fear there will be cancellations tonight/tomorrow."

One passenger waiting to fly in Italy said BA were an "absolute shambles".

Read more: British Airways cancels all flights between London Gatwick and New York until 2025

Read more: Two women kicked off Heathrow plane after fight breaks out over Trump MAGA hat ahead of US election

They added: "Three flights cancelled this month and now being made to stand on the tarmac in a very cold Verona waiting for an already delayed flight.

"What has happened to the nations airline? Not fit for purpose".

Alex Wedderburn, another passenger in Verona, said: "'British Airways, can you explain why you have hundreds of people waiting outside, in the cold, on the runaway, and there has been no communications, no collaboration from your staff, just silence and huge wait times.

"All day, constant delays, and no indication on when you are going to board this plane. 

"This is flight BA 2591, Verona airport. Everyone here has just run the Verona marathon and is exhausted and frustrated. 

"Do you think this acceptable? Please find a solution asap!"

BA said: "Our flights are currently operating, but are experiencing delays as our teams work to resolve a technical issue affecting some of our systems.

Heathrow said: "We are aware of a technical issue that British Airways are investigating, and we will be working with them to provide updates to passengers as soon as they are available.

"Heathrow systems are operating as normal."

It comes after news emerged that hundreds of long-haul British Airways flights had been cancelled due to a shortage of engine parts.

The airline has reportedly been forced to axe the flights amid supply-chain issues with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to the company’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Six aircraft have been grounded, around 15 per cent of the Dreamliner fleet, the Times reports.

Flights set to take off from November to April have been delayed, sources told the publication.

The daily flight from Gatwick to New York’s JFK airport will also be suspended from December 12 until the end of March.

