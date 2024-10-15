British man, 26, dies after falling from Spanish bridge ‘while creating content for social media’

The Bridge of Castilla-La Mancha, a cable-stayed bridge over the Tagus River, where the British man fell to his death. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A British man has died in a fall from a bridge in Spain while creating content for social media.

The man was climbing one of the Spain’s highest bridges on Sunday in the city of Talavera de la Reina, around 70 miles south-west of Madrid.

The man who died was with another man, aged 24, when he fell to his death.

City councillor Macarena Munoz said the men had “come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks.”

She said climbing the bridge was “totally prohibited” and was something "which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances”.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The men fell from the Castilla-La Mancha bridge that spans the River Tagus. The bridge is a 192m cable bridge which attracts climbers and social media creators despite climbing it being banned.