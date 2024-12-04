Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson appears in court as he faces trial for 'assault and coercive behaviour against wife'

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court, at a previous court appearance in February. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has appeared in court facing trial for assault and coercive behaviour against his estranged wife.

Hanson, 46, was arrested last June for the alleged assault on his wife Rebecca Hanson.

The TV antiques expert has been accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at a hearing in February this year. His trial is set to take place in February next year.

Hanson appeared in court on Wednesday via video link from Derby for a short hearing.

The court was told that Hanson's legal team had written to the Crown Prosecution Service to ask for more information ahead of the trial.

The judge said that "all of the requests the defence has made are reasonable".

The prosecution has a week to provide the information. Another hearing will take place next week.

Judge Shaun Smith added: "Mr Hanson, you do not need to come to next week's hearing.

"I will make sure the defence have all the information they require, but if you wish to attend you may."

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said at the time of the arrest: "The force was called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Church Road, Quarndon, in June.

"A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault and was released on police bail while enquiries continued."

Hanson has been granted bail on condition that he stays with his parents and does not make contact with his wife.

Hanson has appeared on Bargain Hunt since 2002 as an expert adviser to the contestants.

He has been an auctioneer since 1999 and has also appeared on shows like Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip.