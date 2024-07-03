Conservative predictions of a Labour 'supermajority' are an attempt of 'voter suppression', says Sir Keir Starmer

3 July 2024, 12:34

The Conservatives describing a Labour landslide as "likely" is an attempt of "voter suppression", says Sir Keir
The Conservatives describing a Labour landslide as "likely" is an attempt of "voter suppression", says Sir Keir. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Conservatives describing a Labour landslide in Thursday's General Election as "likely" is an attempt of "voter suppression", according to Sir Keir Starmer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, the work and pensions secretary Mel Stride said there will “almost certainly” be the “largest landslide in the electoral history of our country”.

This comes after the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a Labour "supermajority" and former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman declared that the General Election is "over" for the Tories.

When asked about Mr Stride's comments this morning, the Labour leader said: "It's really voter suppression."

Mr Stride was "trying to get people to stay home rather than go out and vote," Sir Keir said.

Sir Keir has urged voters not to be complacent despite Tory predictions of a Labour 'supermajority'
Sir Keir has urged voters not to be complacent despite Tory predictions of a Labour 'supermajority'. Picture: Alamy

While campaigning in Carmarthenshire, he added: "If you want change you have to vote for it. I know there are very close constituencies across the country, I don’t take anything for granted.

"I respect the voters, and I know that we have to earn every vote until 10 o’clock tomorrow night.”

When asked by Sky News what his biggest fear is, Mr Starmer said: "My fear at the moment is that people will not feel the necessity to go out and vote for change. 

"This is not a done deal, we need to fight all the way through to 10pm tomorrow night."

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Mel Stride | 03/07

  • Join LBC for Britain Decides our election night coverage, starting Thursday at 10pm. Our flagship program will be led by Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty, with The News Agents' Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall providing expert analysis as results unfold. This comprehensive seven-hour show will be broadcast live on LBC, Global Player, TikTok, and YouTube, with a simulcast on LBC News. Stay tuned for real-time updates and insightful commentary throughout this pivotal night in British politics.

Mr Stride has often been the cabinet member to face the media throughout the six-week campaign and while he has largely remained positive, he appears to have resigned to the prospect of defeat.

He said: “Tomorrow is the big day… This is a result that will almost certainly, if the polls are to be believed and I think they are to be believed, is going to see the largest landslide that any political party has achieved in the electoral history of our country.

“I think the polls have been consistently where they are for some time and it is likely now that we are going to be heading towards - tomorrow - the largest landslide in the history of this country.”

Rishi Sunak is facing a seismic defeat in tomorrow's General Election
Rishi Sunak is facing a seismic defeat in tomorrow's General Election. Picture: Alamy

The latest polling has Labour with 40% of the votes - 19 points ahead of the Conservatives. This deficit is largely unchanged from when Mr Sunak called the election on 22 May.

However, support for Reform UK has gathered momentum throughout the campaign with polls suggesting Nigel Farage’s party is just five points behind the Tories.

While Mr Stride has all but accepted defeat, he has urged voters that are undecided between Reform and the Tories to vote Conservative to avoid a “Labour supermajority” that would give Sir Keir Starmer’s party “untrammelled power”.

He said there could be a “huge Labour supermajority unless enough people go out there and vote Conservative so that we have a viable opposition to that party in parliament to hold them to account”.

The Conservative deficit in the polls has been largely unchanged since Mr Sunak called the election
The Conservative deficit in the polls has been largely unchanged since Mr Sunak called the election. Picture: Alamy

He added: “We are less than 24 hours from the polling stations actually opening so we are where we are. I still want us to fight for every single vote but I'm really worried about an untrammelled Labour party in power.”

On the threat of Reform to the effectiveness of the Tories in opposition, Mr Stride said: “Reform cannot, under our first past the post system, secure more than a small handful of seats at an absolute maximum.

“But what they can do is, by drawing away support from people that would otherwise vote conservative, is hand this landslide to Labour.”

Ms Braverman also highlighted the threat of Reform, saying the Tories were “haemorrhaging votes” to Mr Farage’s party” after moving too close to the centre.

Read more: ‘It’s over’: Braverman concedes defeat in election as she says Tories need to prepare for ‘reality of opposition’

Read more: Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'

She admitted that the rise of Reform, not far behind the Tories in the polls, was “entirely our own fault”.

She wrote: “We failed to cut immigration or tax, or to deal with the net zero and the woke policies we have presided over for 14 years.

“I don’t agree with Mr Farage on everything, but we Tories need to reflect honestly and with humility to ask ourselves how a start-up party, with very little infrastructure, has galvanised the electorate and lured so many of our life-long supporters.

“Millions of traditional Tory voters simply aren’t wrong. In house after house, lifelong Conservatives are furious with our party. At worst, they feel betrayed and politically homeless.

“We may lose hundreds of excellent MPs because of our abject inability to have foreseen this inevitability months ago – that our failure to unite the Right would destroy us.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

To make sure people feel comfortable, Ipsos allows the public to fill in their replica ballot privately as they leave their polling station.

The exit poll: what is it and how does it work?

The flight had to be diverted due to 'contaminated food' on the flight.

Delta Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK after passengers served ‘contaminated food’

A 17-year-old on a school trip died after getting into difficulty off West Wittering beach

Boy, 17, dies during school trip to Sussex beach after ‘getting into difficulty’ in sea

Labour sees inheritance tax as an important way to reduce ‘intergenerational inequality’

Labour should use inheritance tax raid to 'ease intergenerational inequality', says frontbencher Darren Jones

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘Scared’ Jay Slater fled Airbnb after ‘stealing £12k Rolex’, private investigator claims

Exclusive
Conservative cabinet minister Mel Stride has said a Labour landslide victory is “likely”

Labour heading for 'extraordinary' election landslide victory, minister says - as Braverman admits ‘it’s over’

Emily Stokes died after attending the festival.

Teenage girl, 17, dies after being ‘spiked’ at Dreamland festival as family pay tribute to 'kindest person ever'

The law won't apply in the UK

New cars to be fitted with automatic speed limiters across Europe from this week - can they be turned off?

Police at the scene of the accident in Dalston

Man fighting for life after getting trapped under a bus in Hackney

Michael Barrymore has claimed to have “new information” about the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock

Michael Barrymore claims 'new information' about swimming pool death in 2001 could 'bring family peace'

Victims of inmate Linton Weirich (left) have slammed reports he will not face further punishment after he was allegedly filmed having sex with a female guard.

Victims of Wandsworth prison inmate ‘filmed having sex with guard’ slam reports he won't face police investigation

Marine Le Pen's party took 33 percent of the vote in the first round of voting

Over 200 French election candidates quit in attempt to block Marine Le Pen's far-Right National Rally in election

Live
Keir Starmer delivers a stump speech in Wales.

General Election LIVE: Boris rally cameo shows Tories 'still' bring chaos and division, says Starmer

Joe Biden had a torrid time at last week's CNN election debate

Joe Biden admits he almost fell asleep during disastrous CNN debate which sparked calls for him to step aside

Exclusive
Turnout at this year’s election among 18-34 year olds is predicted to be the lowest it’s been for the past four elections.

Election turnout among young people predicted to be lowest in a decade

Hurricane Beryl

‘Monster’ Hurricane Beryl kills six and causes ‘immense destruction’ in Caribbean

Latest News

See more Latest News

Suella Braverman made the brazen intervention just days before election day

‘It’s over’: Braverman concedes defeat in election as she says Tories need to prepare for ‘reality of opposition’
Giovanni Pernice insists he will be cleared over 'abusive behaviour'

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'confident' bullying probe will be 'resolved soon' as training footage is reviewed
Boris Johnson appears at a Conservative campaign event

Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'
Jay Slater's mum has issued a statement.

'Words cannot describe the pain': Mum of missing Brit Jay Slater shares heartbreaking update as land search ends
Jay Slater stayed at the £40-a-night holiday rental near Masca, Tenerife

Inside the Tenerife Airbnb where missing teenager Jay Slater stayed before going missing

Judi Dench and Siân Phillips become first women to join prestigious Garrick Club

Judi Dench and Siân Phillips become first women to join prestigious Garrick Club

Stuart Bradshaw was found dead after suffering a head injury in Greece

British businessman, 44, found dead floating in sea with head injuries off idyllic Greek island
Aimee Betro

Hitwoman in a hijab who 'botched British murder attempt' is 'arrested in Armenia' after international manhunt
Manhattan prosecutors said they would be open to delaying Donald Trump's sentencing

Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case set to be delayed after immunity ruling

Sir Geoffrey Boycott

England cricket legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott reveals he has cancer for second time and is set to undergo surgery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit