Dog believed to be among eight animals seized after woman, 28, mauled to death 'was on TV show about unruly canines'

By Chris Samuel

An 11-stone Leonberger called Shiva believed to be among eight dogs seized after a woman, 28, was mauled to death previously appeared on a TV programme about unruly canines, it's reported.

The dog, which was originally called Maple but was renamed Shiva, appeared with owner and professional psychic Delia Lewis on 10 Puppies and Us back in 2017, MailOnline reported.

Ms Lewis, who describes herself as an international psychic and qualified crystal healer, posted on social media following the incident that the dog was 'one of the ones missing'.

She added: 'She's a Leonberger, please if you have any information please tell me where to go or what to do.'

Armed officers were called Gravelly Hill, Caterham at 2.45pm following reports of a dog attacking members of the public.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 28-year-old woman, from London, was declared dead at the scene.

A second woman who received treatment for dog bites was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening and she has since been discharged.

It's understood police are looking into whether the victim, who has not been identified, was a registered dog-walker.

The other dogs seized reportedly include two dachshunds, a cockapoo and a collie.

Surrey Police rounded up any loose dogs following the incident.

The canines remain in the hands of the police and are being assessed by specialists.

The force removed cordons in the area where the attack took place late on Friday have contacted the owners of the dogs seized.

The victim's next of kin have been informed, and a post mortem is due to take place in the coming days.

It is still unclear exactly how the tragedy unfolded, and it is not known whether Shiva was directly involved in the incident.

A man at an address near the scene, who asked not to be named, told the PA News Agency the beauty spot was very popular with dog walkers.

He said: "The dogs dispersed into different areas of the woods and the police helicopter was out looking for them."

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Josephine Horner said: "This is a tragic incident where a young woman has sadly lost her life.

"Our thoughts remain with her family and friends and the family have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"Specialist teams have been carrying out forensic work at the scene but this has now been completed and the area has re-opened to the public.

"I know this incident has caused real concerns locally and officers from the local neighbourhood team will be out in the area to provide reassurance for residents.

"The investigation to establish the circumstances around this incident continue and I urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.'