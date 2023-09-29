'Tougher' knife crime deterrents needed, says Idris Elba after knife killing of Elianne Andam

Idris Elba has paid tribute to Elianne Andam. Picture: Alamy, family handout

By Jasmine Moody

Actor Idris Elba has sent his condolences to the family of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hackney-born actor Idris, 51, posted on his Instagram pushing the need for "tougher deterrents and punishments" against knife crime.

He said: "Sending my condolences to the family of Elianne Andam at this very sad time.

"It is a shame our country still mourns the deaths of children at the hands of knives.

"We NEED to enforce tougher deterrents and punishments for carrying these weapons."

He concluded the statement by signing off with his initials, "IE," and captioned the post with a prayer emoji.

Read more: 'We are overwhelmed by struggle and grief': Family of Croydon stabbing victim Elianne Andam pay tribute at vigil

The actor has called for tougher measures against knife crime. Picture: Alamy

Many other tributes have poured in for the schoolgirl.

A church leader read out a statement on behalf of the family, which said: "We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

"And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers.

Read more: ‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

Elianna Andam was an aspiring lawyer. Picture: Family handout

A vigil was held for Elianne on Thursday, where bouquets of flowers were laid at the scene.

Over 20 close family members and friends attended.

A handwritten note from a year 11 pupil left at the scene where Elianne died read: "May she rest in peace. She will always be remembered."

Many paid tribute to the schoolgirl. Picture: Alamy

Family and friends tearfully paid tribute at the vigil held on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

A teenager, 17, was charged with her murder this morning. The boy will appear at youth court in Croydon today.