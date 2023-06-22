Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to fight each other in cage match

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have agreed to fight each other. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the world's richest men, have agreed to face off in a cage fight.

Twitter boss Mr Musk, who turns 52 later this month, said on the site that he was "up for a cage fight" with Mr Zuckerberg.

The Facebook founder, 39, posted a screenshot of Mr Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location".

Mr Musk said: "Vegas Octagon" - a reference to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) venue in Las Vegas.

Aside from the age gap between the two tech moguls, there may be a gulf in fighting skill and experience.

Mark Zuckerberg is a UFC fan. Picture: Getty

Mr Zuckerberg is a keen mixed martial arts practitioner, and has won various jiu-jitsu tournaments. He is also a UFC fan.

By contrast, Musk said that he "almost never" exercises, other than picking up his children and throwing them in the air.

He added: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said: "The story speaks for itself." Twitter did not comment.

News of the contest has sparked debate online, with many people debating who would win and posting memes related to the fight.

Mr Musk said he doesn't exercise often. Picture: Getty

The possibility of a real-life fight comes amid the news that Meta may be trying to put Twitter into a business chokehold.

Mr Zuckerberg's company is developing a text-based social media site that would act as a rival to Twitter.

No date for the two men's Octagon fight has been confirmed.

Mr Musk is the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $232 billion. Mr Zuckerberg is the tenth richest on the same list, worth $103 billion.