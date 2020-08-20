Exclusive

Exclusive: extension on eviction ban to be announced tomorrow, LBC understands

By Ben Kentish

An extension to the ban on court eviction proceedings could be announced as early as tomorrow, LBC understands.

The current ban on eviction cases being heard in court is due to expire on Sunday 23 August, prompting concerns that almost 300,000 households could face eviction in the coming weeks.



The ban was first announced on 18 March which was then extended to 5th June with ministers confirming eviction cases would resume in courts from 24 August.

Government sources have told LBC that plans are being urgently worked up to protect tenants by extending the ban in most instances; the exception to this will be where there is clear evidence of "egregious" behaviour, such as anti-social behaviour or domestic abuse, where there will be a resumption of cases.

However, the move to further delay eviction proceedings would need the support of senior members of the judiciary.



LBC understands that Robert Buckland, the Lord Chancellor, is in late discussions with judges to try to negotiate an extension. Ministers are hoping the extension will be for a "meaningful length of time" - meaning a matter of months - but this will be for the judiciary to decide.

The decision on whether to extend the policy will ultimately be made by the body Civil Procedure Rule Committee, which consists of judges, barristers and solicitors.

300,000 tenants could face eviction if the ban is not extended. Picture: PA

The government is also considering other options to protect tenants if the committee does not agree to an extension.



With Parliament currently not sitting, ministers cannot rush through legislation to protect tenants from evictions, meaning they are having to explore other avenues.



They are also likely to extend the policy of requiring landlords to give three months notice before evicting a tenant. This is currently due to expire on 30 September, after which it would return to the usual two months.



While the government believes that the vast majority of tenants have been able to continue paying their rent as usual, and others have negotiated payment holidays with landlords, the housing charity Shelter estimates that 3% of renters have fallen into arrears - equating to 227,000 people.

Last month, housing minister Lord Greenhalgh said: “From 24 August 2020, the courts will begin to process possession cases again. This is an important step towards ending the lockdown and will protect landlords’ important right to regain their property.

“Work is under way with the judiciary, legal representatives and the advice sector on arrangements, including new rules, to ensure that judges have all the information necessary to make just decisions and that the most vulnerable tenants can get the help they need when possession cases resume.”However, the change in approach follows warnings about the plight of many tenants.A government spokesperson aid: An MHCLG spokesperson said:



“The government has taken unprecedented action to support renters, preventing people getting into financial hardship and helping businesses to pay salaries – meaning no tenants have been evicted at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.



“We are working on how best to continue supporting renters and landlords during the pandemic and will make an announcement on the next steps shortly.”



Labour has already called for the ban on eviction proceedings to be extended.



In a letter to Robert Jenrick, the Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire said: "As you know, the ban on evictions is due to end on Sunday 23rd August. In March, you promised: “no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home, nor will any landlord face unmanageable debts.



"I am writing today asking you to set out the steps you have taken to prevent a self-made homelessness crisis at the worst possible moment, as the furlough scheme winds up and we face the risk of growing infections of coronavirus."