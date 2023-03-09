When is the Spring Budget 2023: Date, time and predictions

9 March 2023, 12:19

Jeremy Hunt and the red chancellor of exchequer suitcase
Jeremy Hunt will be delivering the Spring Budget 2023 on March 15. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is set to announce the new UK Budget in the coming weeks, but what can we expect from it?

The Spring Budget 2023 is approaching and the Chancellor of Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, will be delivering his second statement after he was appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2022.

Mr Hunt was forced to make big changes during his Autumn Budget in 2022 following his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's huge economic mistakes.

With the cost of living crisis, huge energy bills and general inflation still causing trouble across the UK, Jeremy Hunt is expected to focus on these main issues when he addresses parliament in his upcoming budget.

Read more: Government borrows over £30bn less than expected in year to date as Jeremy Hunt vows to 'stick to the plan'

Read more: 'Chancellor Bean': Jeremy Hunt mocked for using coffee cups to explain inflation in cringey video

Here's what we know so far about the Spring Budget 2023.

Jeremy Hunt leaving 10 Downing Street
Jeremy Hunt will be outlining new budget cuts and taxes in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

When is the Spring Budget 2023 and what time is it?

Jeremy Hunt will announce his Spring Budget on March 15, 2023, however, an exact time has yet to be announced.

It usually takes place after Prime Minister's Questions, around 12:30pm and can last up to an hour.

As part of usual proceedings, the Office of Budget Responsibility announce alongside the budget a forecast which the Chancellor confirmed he had done in December 2022.

The Autumn and Spring Budget serve different purposes with the November budget outlining the government's spending and taxes.

In his last statement, Hunt focused on "stability, growth and public services".

The Spring Budget is an update on the economy alongside any further government changes which are usually minor in comparison to the ones made in autumn.

Winter bills
The cost of living and rising energy bills are expected to be a huge budget focus. Picture: Alamy

What are the Spring Budget 2023 predictions?

It won't come as a surprise that cost of living and inflation will be the main themes for the budget. Here's the forecast so far:

Energy bill support

Energy prices are rising again in April 2023 and it's believed Mr Hunt will cancel the plan to reduce help with bills.

Annual bills will be rising from £2,500 to £3,000 but government help is now expected to continue.

Fuel and alcohol duty freeze

Fuel prices have come back down again after 2022 saw a huge increase in price for both petrol and diesel.

However, a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility said 12p a litre would be added to pump prices if the government didn't act.

This means the chancellor could continue to freeze fuel duty in his Spring Budget.

The Sun has also reported he could freeze alcohol duty in a win for pubs.

Cost of living packages

Government help for the cost of living crisis could be scaled back as they "target those in need and rein in government spending according to City A.M.

Public sector pay

Following months of strike action from industries including nurses, doctors, railways and more, Jeremy Hunt is expected to outline a stronger public sector pay deal to bring the walkouts to an end.

