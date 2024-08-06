Breaking News

First person charged with ‘stirring up racial hatred’ over Facebook posts during riots

Police engage rioters as police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A man has been charged with intending to stir up racial hatred relating to alleged posts on Facebook, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Jordan Parlour, from Seacroft, Leeds, is the first person to face prosecution for posting allegedly criminal messages linked to the riots.

Around 400 people attended a protest in Leeds City Centre on Saturday.

Rioters start a fire in a window as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

Nick Price, the director of legal services, said: “We have authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Jordan Parlour, 28, with using threatening words or behaviour intending to stir up racial hatred.

“The charge relates to alleged Facebook posts between 1 August and 5 August in connection with the violent public disorder across the UK. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

He will appear at Leeds magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday hit out at 'armchair thugs,' who have been fanning the flames of tension on social media.

Keir Starmer and Elon Musk have been involved in a war of words since the billionaire said 'civil war is inevitable' when commenting on the riots.

Their clashes came as Cabinet ministers blamed social media for allowing hate and fake news to be spread, leading to violent protests by the far-right that have seen migrant hotels and mosques attacked in the wake of the Southport stabbings a week ago.