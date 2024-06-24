Obsessed security guard ‘plotted to keep Holly Willoughby in dungeon where screams couldn't be heard for miles'

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight.

A security guard from Essex is accused of telling a co-conspirator he had “found the possibility of a few abandoned places” to keep Holly Willoughby in, as part of an alleged plot to kidnap her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gavin Plumb, 37, is said to have spent almost two years planning to “ambush” the TV personality at her home, before taking her somewhere to be repeatedly raped and killed.

During the opening of his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC read messages Plumb is claimed to have sent to a man online, named as Marc, in which he described one location he’d found as “a dungeon, big enough for a bed where the screams can’t be heard for miles”.

The court heard Mr Plumb had been part of an online group called ‘Abduct lovers’ where his plans were intercepted by an undercover police officer in the United States.

The officer, using the name ‘David Nelson’ was tasked with infiltrating forums where abduction, kidnap, rape and murder for hire were being discussed.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb. Picture: Alamy

A number of voice messages, allegedly sent by Mr Plumb to Marc were also played to the court, in which he was heard explaining what he planned to do with Ms Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin.

The recording said: “Basically we’re gonna hit it at 9, less traffic on the road etcetera.

“We’ll chloroform both of them. That way they can both be easily restrained. Pick out outfits of hers that we like and then take her and the outfits with us.

“We’re then gonna force her to make a video saying she came with us under her free will, and she’s fully consenting in whatever we do to her so that covers us.”

Ms Morgan said: “In this trial, the defendant is likely to suggest that this is all just fantasy but when you look at these messages, you’ll consider the way in which he describes her and what he would do to her.

“You’ll consider whether this is the talk of a fantasist or if it’s someone who expresses himself with such a dark depravity that it is clear that he meant what he said.”

The court heard Mr Plumb had bought bottles of chloroform and 400 metal cable ties in April 2022, described as being “heavy duty”.

In one message, Ms Morgan said he’d discussed using the metal cable ties to detain Dan Baldwin and handcuffs for Ms Willoughby.

In another message, allegedly sent to the undercover officer on October 4 2023, the court heard he’d indicated he wanted his 15-year-old son to get involved with the plan to sexually assault her.

Plumb was arrested by Essex Police later that day.

Earlier in the trial’s opening, the jury heard that he had previously held other females against their will - attempting to kidnap two women from trains in 2006.

The court was told he’d also forced two 16-year-old colleagues into a back room at the shop where he worked in 2008, where he tied one of their hands together using rope and tape.

Plumb denies the charges against him.

The trial continues.