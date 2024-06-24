Obsessed security guard ‘plotted to keep Holly Willoughby in dungeon where screams couldn't be heard for miles'

24 June 2024, 16:01

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby
Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy
Fraser Knight.

By Fraser Knight.

A security guard from Essex is accused of telling a co-conspirator he had “found the possibility of a few abandoned places” to keep Holly Willoughby in, as part of an alleged plot to kidnap her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gavin Plumb, 37, is said to have spent almost two years planning to “ambush” the TV personality at her home, before taking her somewhere to be repeatedly raped and killed.

During the opening of his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC read messages Plumb is claimed to have sent to a man online, named as Marc, in which he described one location he’d found as “a dungeon, big enough for a bed where the screams can’t be heard for miles”.

The court heard Mr Plumb had been part of an online group called ‘Abduct lovers’ where his plans were intercepted by an undercover police officer in the United States.

The officer, using the name ‘David Nelson’ was tasked with infiltrating forums where abduction, kidnap, rape and murder for hire were being discussed.

Read more: Security guard who plotted to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby previously held other women against their will

Read more: 'Obsessed' security guard spent almost two years 'plotting to kidnap, rape and murder' Holly Willoughby

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb. Picture: Alamy

A number of voice messages, allegedly sent by Mr Plumb to Marc were also played to the court, in which he was heard explaining what he planned to do with Ms Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin.

The recording said: “Basically we’re gonna hit it at 9, less traffic on the road etcetera.

“We’ll chloroform both of them. That way they can both be easily restrained. Pick out outfits of hers that we like and then take her and the outfits with us.

“We’re then gonna force her to make a video saying she came with us under her free will, and she’s fully consenting in whatever we do to her so that covers us.”

Ms Morgan said: “In this trial, the defendant is likely to suggest that this is all just fantasy but when you look at these messages, you’ll consider the way in which he describes her and what he would do to her.

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

“You’ll consider whether this is the talk of a fantasist or if it’s someone who expresses himself with such a dark depravity that it is clear that he meant what he said.”

The court heard Mr Plumb had bought bottles of chloroform and 400 metal cable ties in April 2022, described as being “heavy duty”.

In one message, Ms Morgan said he’d discussed using the metal cable ties to detain Dan Baldwin and handcuffs for Ms Willoughby.

In another message, allegedly sent to the undercover officer on October 4 2023, the court heard he’d indicated he wanted his 15-year-old son to get involved with the plan to sexually assault her.

Plumb was arrested by Essex Police later that day.

Earlier in the trial’s opening, the jury heard that he had previously held other females against their will - attempting to kidnap two women from trains in 2006.

The court was told he’d also forced two 16-year-old colleagues into a back room at the shop where he worked in 2008, where he tied one of their hands together using rope and tape.

Plumb denies the charges against him.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Callum the stag was "humanely euthanised".

Tourists blamed for death of 'legendary' stag after it was fed Rice Krispies and croissants

The Reform UK leader's comments came as he spoke to supporters at a rally in Kent on Tuesday, slamming the current government's ability to control immigration.

Farage warns of Channel migrant 'invasion' from countries 'with terrorism, gang culture and war zones'

At least two people have died in the fire

At least two dead as Moscow defence research centre bursts into flames ‘with staff trapped inside’

Parisians along River Seine, below Cathedral Notre Dame celebrate Fête de la Musique - annual city-wide music festival each June

British woman 'gang-raped in Paris at music festival'

Florida rapper Julio Foolio has been shot dead

Florida rapper Julio Foolio shot dead during his birthday in Florida

Meg Bellamy played Kate Middleton in The Crown

The Crown star Meg Bellamy reveals trolls branded her 'too fat' to play Kate in the show

Jay Slater's father has urged people to come forward if they have any information on his son's disappearance

'Someone must know something': Jay Slater's father speaks out as search for missing son stretches into second week

Security guard who plotted to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby previously held other women against their will

Security guard who plotted to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby previously held other women against their will

Princess Diana's family home in Mayfair has gone on sale for the first time in decades

'A trophy home with royal connections': Mayfair townhouse where Diana met Dodi on sale for £11m

A shopping centre security guard from Essex, spent almost two years plotting to kidnap and kill Holly Willoughby.

'Obsessed' security guard spent almost two years 'plotting to kidnap, rape and murder' Holly Willoughby

Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after being kicked in the head by horse on country estate

Rishi Sunak has said he is not aware of any other candidates being investigated in the Conservative gambling scandal

Sunak says he's not being investigated in Tory betting scandal and is 'unaware of other candidates being looked at'

Lucy Letby tells retrial she never intended to harm babies in her care

Lucy Letby tells her retrial she never tried to harm any babies in her care

Frederick Allard has been jailed

Predator landlord jailed after demanding sexual favours from women in exchange for reduced rent

Jay Slater's family have shared an image of what is believed to be the last sighting of him

Spanish police issue update on missing Jay Slater after family share CCTV of mystery figure believed to be teen

A man has been rescued following a house explosion in Willington, County Durham

Explosion destroys house and leaves man seriously injured

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polish Politics And More (archives 2016-2022)

No Brexit renegotiation without free movement, warns Michel Barnier in fresh blow for Labour
Labour and the Tories are in a 'conspiracy of silence' about taxes, the IFS has warned

Next government will have to raise taxes, cut services or borrow more, IFS warn as they slam 'conspiracy of silence'
Jay Slater's family have shared an image of what is believed to be the last sighting of him

Missing Jay Slater's 'last sighting' in Tenerife: Family share CCTV of mystery figure believed to be teen
Wes Streeting has said Labour would simplify the gender transition process

Labour will 'simplify burdensome and bureaucratic' gender transition process, Wes Streeting says
Hosts of Izmir Wildlife Park

Mother in 'serious condition' after being viciously mauled by wolf pack during jog through safari park
x

Tory Party not sure if Craig Williams had insider knowledge on election or whether it was 'just a hunch', says minister
Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack.

Pirates of the Caribbean star mauled to death by shark while surfing in Hawaii

Debbie Duncan with Jay Slater

'I hope I'm not taking him home in a body bag': Jay Slater's mum feels 'let down' by conspiracy theories about her son
Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport flights to 'run as usual' on Monday after mass cancellations following power cut
Barcelona is set to crack down on Airbnbs

Barcelona announces plans to ban holiday rentals for tourists from 2028

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family

Taylor Swift takes selfie with William, George and Charlotte - as Prince of Wales spotted dancing away to ‘Shake It Off’
Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle
The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit