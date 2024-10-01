Gogglebox star slams 'reckless driver' for 'faking heart attack' after writing off car in collision outside home

The Glasgow-based television personality took to Instagram to reveal the damage done. Picture: Instagram

By Will Conroy

Gogglebox star Roisin Kelly has accused a fellow driver of "faking a heart attack" after her car was written off when another vehicle slammed into the back of it.

The Glasgow-based television personality took to Instagram to reveal the damage done to her car, affectionately named Adam, that was parked outside of her home.

The front of the two-door vehicle was forced into a tree after being struck from behind, causing considerable damage to its front and rear ends.

Sharing a video of the written off vehicle, she wrote: “We weren't in the car. But what was more irresponsible was the driver.

“(The driver) sent my beautiful little Adam to the car park in the sky.”

The Gogglebox star said the driver was “attempting to break the sound barrier”.

“(He) got out, faked a heart attack, and when he was getting oxygen got a taxi home,” she added.

Roisin and her boyfriend Joe Kyle became fan favourites following their first appearance on Gogglebox in 2022.

The Glasgow based pair have been together for five years and are the first Scottish couple to appear on the show since the Manuel family in 2016.

Confirming their casting with Instagram followers at the time, she wrote: “I still cannot quite believe this is happening or that we kept it a secret or that so many people will have seen me looking like a baked bean! Gbox here we come.”

Roisin also features on The Nags and Brags podcast while her Tiktok account, where she posts fashion updates, has amassed 56,000 followers.