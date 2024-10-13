Four Israeli soldiers killed and dozens injured in Hezbollah drone attack on IDF base

Hezbollah has launched the biggest attack on Israel since the October 7 massacre - as a barrage of drones injures dozens in the northern town of Binyamina. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Hezbollah has launched the biggest attack on Israel since the October 7 massacre - as a barrage of drones injures dozens in the northern town of Binyamina.

Israeli media is reporting that at least 67 people have been injured in the town.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attack - saying it was targeting an IDF training camp.

Four have been critically wounded in the attack, according to the reports.

If the 67 casualties are confirmed, it would represent the largest attack of the war by Hezbollah so far.

Binyamina sits between Tel Aviv and Haifa on Israel's coastline.

The attack was described as a "squadron of drones" by the IDF.

Israeli media is reporting that at least 67 people have been injured in the town. Picture: Getty

The drone barrage comes after UN peacekeepers were left requiring treatment after they reportd the IDF forcing entry to their compound in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reported that their position near Ramyah had been attacked and the gates destroyed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

UNIFIL said that 15 of its peacekeepers also required treatment after smoke rounds were fired into their position.

A spokesperson for UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon "may constitute a war crime".

The force said that the soldiers suffered "skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions" as a result of the rounds.

UNIFIL wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Early this morning, peacekeepers at a UN position in Ramyah observed three platoons of IDF soldiers crossing the Blue Line into Lebanon.

Qliyaa, Lebanon. 12th Oct, 2024. United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) peace keeping troops from the Spanish contingent. Picture: Alamy

"At around 4:30 a.m., while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position’s main gate and forcibly entered the position. They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights.

"The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism, saying that IDF presence was putting peacekeepers in danger.

"At around 6:40 a.m., peacekeepers at the same position reported the firing of several rounds 100 metres north, which emitted smoke.

"Despite putting on protective masks, fifteen peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp. The peacekeepers are receiving treatment."

The UN and the IDF have been at loggerheads since the latter's invasion of Lebanon weeks ago.

FILE - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File). Picture: Alamy

The Israeli military has been accused of targeting neutral UN troops.

Referencing earlier clashes, UNIFIL added: "In addition, yesterday, IDF soldiers stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Meiss ej Jebel, denying it passage. The critical movement could not be completed.

"For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

"Breaching and entering a UN position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and resolution 1701.

"UNIFIL’s mandate provides for its freedom of movement in its area of operations, and any restriction on this is a violation of resolution 1701.

"We have requested an explanation from the IDF from these shocking violations."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (right), Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) jointly condemned what the French president referred to as Israel's "deliberate targeting" of UNIFIL soldiers. Picture: Alamy

In an address today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that UNIFIL were "providing a human shield" to Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

Mr Netanyahu added: "We regret the injury to the UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injury. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone," he said

Addressing UN leader Antonio Guterres, Mr Netanyahu said: "Mr. Secretary-General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately."

The intervention comes after EU leaders voiced their 'outrage' at Israel as they urged the nation to stop targeting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon following a second incident in 48 hours.

The joint statement by the leaders of France, Italy and Spain have condemned the incidents as an "unjustifiable" breach of international humanitarian law.

A Santa toy lies on the rubble of destroyed buildings at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). Picture: Alamy

The nations, which all contribute troops to UNIFIL, spoke out after two Sri Lankan soldiers from the UN force were injured on Friday.

It was the second incident in 48 hours involving UNIFIL peacekeepers, with Israeli troops firing at two Indonesian soldiers from a tank on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly condemned what the French president referred to as Israel's "deliberate targeting" of UNIFIL soldiers.

"We condemn it, we do not tolerate it and we do not tolerate it happening again," Mr Macron said.

It comes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continue to rise, as Israel's ground offensive continues in the region.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed its troops were responsible for an incident in which two Sri Lankan soldiers in Naqoura were shot at, adding the incident would be investigated "at the highest levels".

It follows Thursday, Unfil's two Indonesian soldiers were injured falling from an observation tower after an Israeli tank fired towards it.

France, Italy and Spain's joint statement condemning Israel's actions labelled the attacks "unjustifiable".

Following the incidents, Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said it "strongly condemns" the IDF's actions.

The Israeli military expressed "deep concern" on Friday following news of the attacks.

Following the news, US President Joe Biden condemned the attacks, with Downing Street adding it was "appalled" by reports that Israel deliberately fired on peacekeepers.

It comes as 13 Palestinians were killed late in Gaza late on Friday night by Israeli strikes on a house in Jabalia.

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) says thousands of people remain trapped a week after Israel launched its offensive targeting Hamas militants.