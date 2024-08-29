Pub garden cigarette ban ‘will save lives’, says expert behind ‘smoke-free UK’ plan, as he dismisses hospitality fears

29 August 2024, 19:52

Javed Khan has welcomed the proposed ban on cigarettes in pub gardens
Javed Khan has welcomed the proposed ban on cigarettes in pub gardens.

By Kit Heren

A charity executive who led a review that called for Britain to be 'smoke-free' by 2030 has welcomed the government's proposed ban on cigarettes in pub gardens.

Keir Starmer said the measure was being proposed to prevent unnecessary deaths and reduce the burden on the NHS, adding that more than 80,000 people die as a result of smoking every year.

And Javed Khan, who led a 2022 review into 'making smoking obsolete' by 2030, told LBC's Ben Kentish that the move would be "a natural next step" in eliminating cigarette use entirely, adding that it would save lives.

Mr Khan also said that concerns raised by people representing the hospitality industry on the effects on their business of such a ban were ill-founded.

Thousands of pubs have closed since smoking was banned indoors in 2007, and some attribute this in large part to the smoking ban. Others say a decline in drinking, increase in tax, and the 2008 financial crash also played a large part.

Read more: Keir Starmer confirms he is considering smoking ban in pub gardens in bid to 'reduce burden' on NHS

Read more: Smoking in pub gardens 'could be banned', leaked plans reveal, as ministers vow to make UK smoke-free

Author of smoking review welcomes proposal to ban smoking in pub gardens

Khan said of the indoor smoking ban: "Much of the industry came out and said, the end is nigh. You know, we will disappear. Our businesses will collapse. There were all kinds of soothsayers, all of which was proven wrong. None of that happened.

"It had a dramatic effect on the number of people wanting to smoke and those who felt there was okay to smoke. And that's why we're in the position now where smokers are down to about six million people in the country, but six million is still too high.

"Another way of picturing this is that we're now in the last 100 metres of a marathon. This is the toughest bit of trying to stop those people from smoking and trying to stop the impact of their smoking on others who have done nothing wrong, right?"

Khan said that banning smoking in places such as pub gardens would be "a step in the right direction."

He added: "It's a natural next step to try and stop smokers from impacting other people who are just having a drink or eating some food outdoors."

Busy outdoor restaurants in Covent Garden as the UK government reportedly plans to ban smoking in certain outdoor areas, including pub gardens and outdoor restaurants.
Picture: Alamy

But Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said earlier that the plan had "understandably caused concern across the sector" and asked if the UK risked becoming a "nanny state".

He added: "While these measures may rightly be driven by public health considerations, they risk dividing opinion and imposing yet another regulatory burden on businesses already facing considerable challenges.

"At a time when our industry desperately needs the freedom to trade, the last thing we need is further barriers."

People drinking and smoking in a pub garden
Picture: Alamy

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Starmer said details of the legislation will be set out but according to reports, ministers are looking at extending the ban to pub gardens, outside hospitals, and even stadiums too

It is thought cigarette smoking could also be banned outside football stadiums, in outdoor restaurants, open-air spaces at nightclubs, and pavements by them, according to the plans.

The activity could also come to an end outside universities, hospitals, sports grounds, children's play areas and small parks could also be barred.

However, private homes and large open spaces such as parks and streets would not be affected by the new legislation.

The plans are set to be revealed as part of a strengthened Tobacco and Vapes Bill proposed by Rishi Sunak, according to the Sun.

Labour did not include these plans as part of their manifesto in the General Election, saying only that they would honour the Conservatives' plan to phase out smoking gradually by continually raising the legal smoking age.

Read more: Labour revives plans to phase out smoking as it relights Rishi Sunak's tobacco bill

Read more: Doctors urge government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes amid 'vaping epidemic'

Rishi Sunak tells Nick Ferrari the next generation will grow up 'smoke free'

The plan is said to have caused dispute in the government, with some concerned about the potential impact of the extended ban on pubs and restaurants.

But others are said to have pointed to the billions that smoking costs the taxpayer each year, as well as the huge health impact.

Over six million people in the UK are still believed to be smokers. The NHS has warned of the danger of passive smoking to non-smokers, especially children.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaks.

"Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS and costs taxpayers billions.

“We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from second-hand smoking.

"We’re considering a range of measures to finally make Britain smoke-free.”

Young Caucasian woman lighting a cigarette in the UK. Unhealthy lifestyle.
Picture: Alamy

