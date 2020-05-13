Johnson v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch from midday

13 May 2020, 09:49

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions on the day that England's coronavirus lockdown was eased.

People were told to go back to work from today if they cannot work from home, while people can now spend as much time outdoors as they want, as long as they maintain social distancing.

But the new measures have been seen as confusing and the Labour leader is sure to question the PM on some of the difficulties in implementing them.

Mr Johnson will also be facing questions from MPs around the house.

And, as has been the case for the last four weeks, PMQs will be held virtually with the majority of MPs connecting from home via Zoom.

Watch it in full from midday at the top of the page.

