King to deliver royal Christmas message from former hospital in break from tradition

King Charles is set to deliver this year's royal Christmas broadcast from a former hospital in a rare break from tradition.

The message was recorded earlier this month from inside the Fitzrovia Chapel in central London.

The chapel, formerly part of the now demolished Middlesex Hospital, was originally designed for use by staff and patients.

It follows a year of health woes for the royal family, following Kate's cancer fight, as well as the King's ongoing treatment for an as yet undisclosed cancer.

The royal's annual address usually recorded from a location within the royal estate.

King Charles III waves to well wishers as he leaves following a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday December 22, 2024. Picture: Alamy

However, this year the King has chosen to break with tradition.

First recorded by King George V, the original message was recorded from the Sandringham House in Norfolk in 1932.

However, this isn't the first time a monarch has chosen an alternate location to host the broadcast.

Over the course of her reign, the late Queen recorded three of her broadcasts from multiple locations outside the royal estates.

In 1989, the royal delivered a message from the Royal Albert Hall in front of two thousand children.

It was followed by a message in 2003 delivered by Combermere Barracks in Windsor in tribute to the armed forces involved with the Second Gulf War.

Queen Elizabeth II prior to the recording of her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

In 2006, she also filmed her message inside Southwark Cathedral in London.

The Christmas message is a personal reflection from the monarch, looking back on the past year.

