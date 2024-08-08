Breaking News

Labour suspends councillor after telling counter-protestors to 'cut all the throats' of the 'fascists'

Labour suspends councillor after telling counter-protestors to 'cut all the throats' of the 'fascists'. Picture: X/ Actual Coverage

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Labour councillor has been suspended after telling counter-protestors in Walthamstow to "cut all the throats" of "fascists".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Labour Councillor for Princes, Ricky Jones, has been suspended from the party after footage emerged showing him making the comments at Wednesday nights protests.

Standing in a crowd, the Labour councillor could be seen to swipe at his neck in an apparent throat-cutting gesture as the comments are made.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated," Labour said in a statement on Thursday.

Adding: "The councillor has been suspended from the party.”

A speaker for TSSA Union at the Walthamstow protest against Tommy Robinson, speaks of 'fascists' & 'Nazis' and states:



"We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all!"



He also claimed razor blades were being planted by the said 'fascists' & 'Nazis' on C2C trains, as… pic.twitter.com/cPtczsNaeL — Actual Coverage (@actualinterview) August 8, 2024

Attending last night's event in Walthamstow, Jones could be heard shouting "get rid of them all" in a video circulated online.

He also appeared to be applauded by a representative from Amnesty International in the footage.

The Metropolitan Police have now confirmed they are investigating the video "as a matter of urgency".

Taking to X, the force said: "We are aware of the significant public concern around this video.

Read more: Grandfather, 69, becomes oldest rioter jailed after judge hands down 32-month sentence

Read more: More far-right protests planned in coming days, policing minister warns

"Officers are investigating as a matter of urgency," adding: "We will update as soon as we can."

"Officers are investigating as a matter of urgency. We will update as soon as we can." the Met said. Picture: X / Actual Coverage

The video, which was uploaded to X following the protests, shows the councillor making a slashing motion with his finger towards his throat.

The crowds surrounding the Labour member can be heard cheering the speaker on.

Amnesty International has been contacted for comment.

This is a developing story