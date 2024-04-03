Lizzo speaks out and reveals real reason behind 'I'm quitting music' statement

Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Truth Hurts singer Lizzo has spoken on an Instagram video about the real reason behind her 'I'm quitting music' statement.

The US pop star wrote on Instagram last week "I quit" and said she was tired of "being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet" and being mocked for her appearance.

Now, in a new video, the 35-year-old said: "When I say 'I quit', I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention.

"What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people.

"I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing the negative voices that seem to be louder than the positive.

In this video, Lizzo spoke out about her 'I quit' message. Picture: Instagram

"If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for … I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m gonna keep being me."

As well as her popular songs and flute-playing skills, Lizzo is also renowned for her stance on body positivity.

The singer is seen as one of the heroines of the movement but this has also led her to be the subject of fat-shaming comments and online abuse.

In May 2023, Lizzo locked her X/Twitter account and threatened to leave the music industry after social media users speculated about her diet and whether she avoided losing weight because it would not help her brand.

Although, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, has been accused of fat-shaming one of her dancers.

Picture: Alamy

This comes after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo last August, said it was "shameful" the singer headlined a Radio City fundraiser for President Joe Biden "amid such egregious allegations".

Last August, Lizzo and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused the Good As Hell singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

At the time, the pop star described the allegations as "gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing", adding that the claims are "as unbelievable as they sound".

On Thursday, Lizzo appeared at Radio City Music Hall in New York for a fundraiser for the US president, which Mindy Kaling hosted.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano, who represents the three former dancers, reportedly told NewsNation: "It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations."