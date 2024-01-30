Killer nurse Lucy Letby fails in first bid to overturn conviction for murdering seven babies

30 January 2024, 18:43

Lucy Letby is trying to appeal her convictions
Lucy Letby is trying to appeal her convictions. Picture: Handout

By Will Taylor

Lucy Letby has failed in her first attempt to appeal against being convicted of murdering seven babies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The serial killer, who is serving 14 whole life orders, was refused an application to overturn them.

She is trying to appeal against all her convictions, which include the seven murders and attempted murder of six other babies at Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby killed the infants between June 2015 and June 2016.

Attempts to appeal a crown court decision are usually heard by a judge who examines legal documents, and no hearing is held.

If they are refused, a convicted person has 14 days to launch a bid for a hearing before up to three judges.

Letby is facing a retrial in June on a single count of attempted murder of another baby, Child K, in February 2016.

Jurors could not reach a verdict on whether the 34-year-old from Hereford attempted to kill five children.

Read more: Killer nurse Lucy Letby 'has keys to her own cell' while serving life for baby murder at plush private prison

She is jailed at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, where it's been reported she has the keys to her own cell.

"We thought they were throwing away the key, and now it turns out she has her own," one family member of a Letby victim said.

As well as the plush cell, Letby is also said to have become prison friends with a mother who murdered her baby and a woman who helped her boyfriend cut up his step-sister's body.

She was said to have bonded with baby poisoner Michelle Smith and Shauna Hoare, who was convicted for her part in the killing of 16-year-old Becky Watts.

The three of them were said to have played board games together and sat with each other for meals.

They were “inseparable” and spent months enjoying sunbathing and karaoke together, an insider said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Entrance sign to Thorpe Park Theme Park, Chertsey, Surrey

Man in 20s found dead at Thorpe Park car park as police launch urgent investigation

Spain Catalonia Amnesty

Catalan separatists reject Spanish amnesty Bill

Capitol Riot Ex-Solider Arrested

Military veteran who killed Iraqi ordered to jail on Capitol riot charges

Israeli soldier with machine gun

Netanyahu rejects prospect of Gaza withdrawal or release of prisoners

A man armed with a crossbow was shot dead by police

Crossbow, sword and hatchet found after police shoot man who tried to break into south London home, watchdog says

Biden

Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack

Officers responded to reports of the man brandishing a knife at Kay's kosher supermarket in Golders Green in north-west London just before 1.30pm on Monday

Man charged over Golders Green 'hate crime' attack after ‘brandishing knife at staff’ in Jewish supermarket

Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin

Israeli forces dressed as staff raid hospital and kill three militants

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate loses bid to ease judicial controls as trafficking case continues

Tyre Nichols

Memphis officials release more video in case of Tyre Nichols killing

A record number of registered sex offenders live across England and Wales, the government's latest data has revealed

Record number of registered sex offenders now live in England and Wales: See how many live in your area

Election 2024 Trump

Trump stays on Illinois’ ballot as election board declines to ban him

Jeremy Clarkson has backed France's protesting farmers

'Bonne chance': Jeremy Clarkson backs French farmers as they threaten to 'starve Paris' in mass tractor protest

Exclusive
Captain Tom raised £39m for the NHS during the Covid pandemic

‘His legacy is tarnished’: Neighbours of Captain Tom’s daughter blast family for illegal spa as demolition work starts

China US Counternarcotics

US and China launch talks on fentanyl trafficking in sign of co-operation

Davos Forum Global Risks

ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa Mandela Auction

Auction of Mandela’s possessions suspended as South Africa fights to keep them

Joe Biden has said he has decided on the US response to Sunday's drone attacks that killed three soldiers

President Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan drone strike which killed three soldiers
Death Penalty Ohio Nitrogen Gas

Ohio could begin nitrogen gas executions under Bill backed by attorney general

Constance Marten's baby has been shown for the first time

Images of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby Victoria shown to jury for first time

Sky to cull 1,000 jobs - mostly engineers - due to online streaming

Sky set to slash 1,000 jobs including a "significant" number of engineers as firm prioritises streaming services
Space Shuttle Endeavour

Retired shuttle Endeavour is hoisted into launch position at new museum

France Politics

French government announces controls on foreign foods to calm farmers’ protests

Jeremy Hunt has been warned off more tax cuts

Jeremy Hunt warned off further tax cuts as IMF insists more money needed for NHS, schools and social care
Officials raid Toyota factory

Toyota plant raided as part of probe into cheating over engine tests

Constance Marten looked 'scruffy' and was mistaken for being 'homeless', a witness has said

‘Scruffy’ Constance Marten ‘had bulge in her jacket as she browsed skimpy dresses during manhunt’, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December
King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released
Charles has extended his hospital stay

Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit