Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in 4x4 'hit and run'

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in apparent 'hit and run'. Picture: Social media / Derbyshire Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother-of-one, after allegedly 'ramming her off an e-bike' in his 4x4 in an apparent hit-and-run.

Keaton Muldoon, 23, of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Alana Armstrong, 25, suffered 'catastrophic' injuries when she was knocked her off the bike as she was riding along a country lane in Derbyshire on Tuesday, November 26.

The mother was riding pillion, with the man who was the main rider of the bike also knocked off.

Appearing in court, the charges against Muldoon included the murder of Alana Armstrong, the attempted murder of Jordan Newton-Kay and driving while disqualified.

The incident, which took place on Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire, saw the male rider taken to hospital where it's understood one of his legs was amputated below the knee.

Ms Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Social Media

They said the collision involved an e-bike and a dark-coloured 4x4 which allegedly followed two e-bikes before ramming one of them, causing Ms Armstrong and the rider to fall off the bike.

Muldoon, wearing a grey Nike jacket in the dock, spoke only to confirm his name and address during the five-minute hearing.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday, with family and friends of the defendant shouting "I love you" as he was led back down to the cells.

Two people were initially arrested in connection with the incident and were released without charge.

The court appearance comes as Derbyshire Police issued a new appeal for a person who wrote a note on a Land Rover Discovery, believed to have been involved in the collision, to come forward "as a matter of urgency".

The collision happened in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire at around 8pm on Tuesday 26 November. Picture: Derbyshire Police. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Detectives believe that the dark blue vehicle, which had a distinctive private plate, was parked in the Jacksons Park area of Mansfield overnight on November 26 and say the note was written and placed on its windscreen due to poor parking.

Following the incident, Detective Inspector Steve Shaw, said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.