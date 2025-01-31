Man, 59, charged with terror offences after calling for 'armed uprising against UK government' during Covid-19 pandemic

Paul Martin arrives at the Old Bailey in London, accused of terrorist offences and possession of a stun gun. Martin, from Croydon, south London, has denied encouragement of terrorism and possession of articles for the purposes of terrorism. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man accused of "gathered a militia and weapons" to start an "armed uprising against UK government" has appeared at the Old Bailey charged with terror offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Martin, 59, appeared in court on Friday charged with encouraging terrorism, possessing articles for the purposes of terrorism, and possessing a stun gun.

Martin, of Suffolk Road, Croydon, is accused of encouraging terrorism over alleged social media posts which called on the public to start an armed uprising against the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is alleged that Martin posted messages in a Telegram group called "The Resistance UK" under the username "Perpetual Truth".

Martin is also said to have taken to the group between December 15 2020 and September 29 2021 to discuss gathering a militia and weapons and attacking members of government and intervening police.

Read more: Border Force to be given 'counter-terrorism' powers in crackdown on small boats

Read more: Criminals like Southport killer are 'pathetic, vulnerable losers' but 'not terrorists', says ex-Met counter-terror boss

Paul Martin arrives at the Old Bailey in London, accused of terrorist offences and possession of a stun gun. Picture: Alamy

Further charges against the 59-year-old include possession of a dagger, a knife, two crossbows and crossbow bolts which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that he intended to use them for the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts.

He is also charged with possessing a weapon on September 28 2021 that discharged a noxious liquid, gas or other thing, namely a stun gun.

Martin was seen arriving at the Old Bailey on Friday dressed in a black padded jacket with the hood drawn up over his head.

Martin was conditionally released to next appear in court for the preliminary hearing.

Facade of the 1900 building for the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in central London. Justice statue on top. Picture: Alamy

His trial was set for October 13 at the same of the court and a preliminary hearing was listed for July 4.

It comes just days after it was announced that immigration authorities are to be given much stronger powers, inspired by those used to prevent terrorism, in an effort to tackle deadly small boat crossings in the English Channel.

But a new Bill, introduced by the Home Secretary, won’t repeal some controversial aspects of illegal migration laws introduced by the Conservative government.

Ministers are planning to give Border Force the ability to seize phones and laptops from migrants who arrive in the UK on boats and in lorries, without the need to arrest them.

And people who research or plan crossings could soon face a jail term of up to five years. The sentence would be even more strict for criminals who sell boats and engines, with the potential of up to 14 years behind bars.