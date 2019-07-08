Man Spotted Climbing The Shard In London

A man has been caught on camera scaling The Shard in London, one of Europe's tallest buildings.

Police were called in the early hours of Monday morning to reports of a 'free-climber' on the Shard.

Officers spoke to the man after he climbed inside, but he was not arrested.

Video footage shows the man scaling the edge of the 310-metre skyscraper, reportedly to have been made without suction cups or ropes.

Police were called at 05:15hrs on Monday, 8 July following reports of a ‘free-climber’ on the Shard. Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers. He was not arrested. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 8, 2019

This is not the first time somebody has climbed the side of The Shard.

YouTuber CassOnline climbed from the public viewing platform on the 72nd floor to the apex in 2017, and in 2013 a group of Greenpeace protesters reached the summit of the skyscraper to unfurl a flag with "Save the Arctic" written on it.

Alain Robert, nicknamed the 'French Spiderman', was banned from attempting to climb the building after The Shard secured a High Court injunction against him.

Mr Robert is known for scaling more than a hundred buildings, including New York's Empire State building, the Eiffel Tower and Petronas Towers in Malaysia.