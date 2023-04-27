Marelle Sturrock's unborn baby did not survive cops confirm as murder squad detectives hunt fiance

27 April 2023, 18:51

The unborn child did not survive, police confirmed
The unborn child did not survive, police confirmed

By Will Taylor

The unborn baby of of 29-week pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock did not survive, cops investigating her death have confirmed - as they launch a murder probe and hunt her missing fiance.

David Yates, 36, was being treated as a missing person after his partner Marelle, 35, was discovered dead in a Glasgow flat they shared together.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: "A murder investigation is ongoing in relation to the death of Marelle Sturrock, 35, at Jura Street in Glasgow.

"Officers attended her home address shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, 25 April and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Marelle was 29 weeks pregnant and I can confirm that sadly her unborn baby did not survive.

"Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle's death. At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved."

Tributes including children's toys were left at the flat
Tributes including children's toys were left at the flat
Notes were left to the teacher
Notes were left to the teacher

Tributes including flower bouquets, teddy bears and messages from pupils at her were left outside Marelle's home.

One note, written in children's handwriting, said: "Thank you for everything you've done for me."

"I will miss you loads," said another, saying it was from a pupil at Sandwood Primary, where Marelle taught.

Police said Mr Yates' vehicle, a white Seat Ateca was found at Murdock Country Park on Tuesday. They have continued to search the area for Ms Sturrock's partner since.

He was last seen on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm and is believed to still be in the area.

"There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public. However, I would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April or speak to any of our officers," Supt Kilbane added.

Police have been searching woodland and a reservoir for the missing fiancé of a heavily pregnant teacher.

Police continue to search Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
Police continue to search Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock

Ms Sturrock was discovered at her home in the Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call, Police Scotland said.

The force launched an investigation, confirming that her death is being treated as suspicious.

Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates
Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates

Officers have sealed off parts of Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie, which is around nine miles away, as they searched for Mr Yates.

It is understood that the couple lived together.

Police search Mugdock Country park near Glasgow for dead woman's fiance

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a school teacher at Sandwood Primary and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Mr Yates is also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he lists experience in local theatre through school and university.

One of the last productions he starred in was 'Dr. Morrison film' in 2013, according to his profile. He also appeared in Rapunzel's Prince in Glasgow.

David Yates is a missing person
David Yates is a missing person

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead
Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David
Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

Detectives confirmed the death of the mum-to-be is being treated as linked to the missing person search.

Jennifer McLellan

British woman describes her family's 'terrifying' dash for Sudan escape amid hail of bullets
King Charles wearing a black suit and waving alongside the Diamond Jubilee Coach which he has chosen for his coronation day

Why King Charles III broke tradition and chose Diamond Jubilee Coach for coronation procession
Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on April 13

Guardsman spoke of ‘murder’ and may still possess secrets, prosecutors say

Firebomb attack victims "lucky to be alive” as police treat East London arson as transphobic hate crime

Firebomb victims 'lucky to be alive' as police treat East London arson attack as transphobic hate crime
Tom Daley's husband appeared in court on Thursday

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial after denying assault charge following 'nightclub row'
Heavily pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her Glasgow home. Police are searching woodland for her fiance

Police scour woodland and reservoir in hunt for fiancé of teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead at Glasgow flat
Lupita and Carmen Andrade are 22-year-old conjoined twins.

Conjoined twins share a pelvis, vagina and a liver – but one has a boyfriend and theConjoined twins share a pelvis, vagina and a liver – but one has a boyfriend and the other is asexual
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court

Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, meets Pope Francis at The Vatican

Ukraine wants Pope to help get children back from Russia

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen gives a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice

Nurses' strike in England to be cut short by one day, judge rules

