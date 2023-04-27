Pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock's fiancé hunted as police launch murder probe

27 April 2023, 16:07 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 17:00

Marelle Sturrock's fiancé has officially been named as a wanted person in the murder probe into her death.
Marelle Sturrock's fiancé has officially been named as a wanted person in the murder probe into her death. Picture: Facebook/Scotland Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Police investigating the death of 29-week pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock have launched a murder probe and are hunting her missing fiance David Yates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yates, 36, was being treated as a missing person after his partner Marelle, 35, was discovered dead in a Glasgow flat they shared together.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “A murder investigation is ongoing in relation to the death of Marelle Sturrock, 35, at Jura Street in Glasgow.

“Officers attended her home address shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, 25 April and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Marelle was 29 weeks pregnant and I can confirm that sadly her unborn baby did not survive.

“Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death. At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved."

Police said Mr Yates’ vehicle, a white Seat Ateca was found at Murdock Country Park on Tuesday. They have continued to search the area for Ms Sturrock's partner since.

He was last seen on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm and is believed to still be in the area.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public. However, I would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April or speak to any of our officers," Supt Kilbane added.

Police have been searching woodland and a reservoir for the missing fiancé of a heavily pregnant teacher, who was found dead with her unborn child in ‘suspicious’ circumstances at a flat in Glasgow.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at the flat she shared with David Yates, 36, in Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday morning. Her unborn child also died.

Read more: Manhunt for fiancé of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, after her body was found in Glasgow flat

Read more: Heartbreaking final photo of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, found dead at home as police hunt begins

Police continue to search Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
Police continue to search Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sturrock was discovered at her home in the Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call, Police Scotland said.

The force launched an investigation, confirming that her death is being treated as suspicious.

Read More: 'Treasure that photo!': Marelle Sturrock's sister shares poignant bridesmaid picture as fiancé manhunt continues

Read More: Watch budding singer Marelle Sturrock's heart-rending performance of 9 Crimes, as pregnant teacher found dead at home

Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates
Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates. Picture: Facebook

Officers have sealed off parts of Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie, which is around nine miles away, as they searched for Mr Yates.

It is understood that the couple lived together.

Police search Mugdock Country park near Glasgow for dead woman's fiance

Read More: Thug who robbed man at knifepoint told victim he was 'lucky to work for a living' rather than 'having to steal'

Read More: Top Tory's daughter-in-law admits killing police chief with his own gun in Belize

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a school teacher at Sandwood Primary and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Mr Yates is also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he lists experience in local theatre through school and university.

Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: Global Player

One of the last productions he starred in was 'Dr. Morrison film' in 2013, according to his profile. He also appeared in Rapunzel's Prince in Glasgow.

David Yates is a missing person
David Yates is a missing person. Picture: Facebook

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead
Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead. Picture: Facebook
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home. Picture: social media

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David
Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David. Picture: social media

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

Detectives confirmed the death of the mum-to-be is being treated as linked to the missing person search.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spain Dwarf Bullfighting

Spain bans ‘dwarf bullfighting’

Bam Margera

Jackass star Bam Margera appears in court to deny punching brother

Kenya Cult Deaths

Another Kenyan pastor arrested as deaths linked to cult rise to 103

According to the World Values Survey, just 2% of Britons feeling uncomfortable about the idea of living next door to somebody of a different race.

UK one of the least racist countries in the world according to new study - despite UN warning the ‘UK is institutionally racist’
Kate Middleton is likely to be in the carriage procession behind King Charles

Kate Middleton taking part in key part of Coronation - but it's 'likely to make her feel sick'

A worker takes a break by a newly installed air conditioner unit outside an apartment in Madrid

Spain swelters in ‘unbearable’ heatwave as drought drives up olive oil prices

Military Spendings

Ukraine’s allies have sent 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks, says Nato

Breaking
Jerry Springer has died

Talk show legend Jerry Springer dies aged 79 after cancer battle

Jennifer McLellan

British woman describes her family's 'terrifying' dash for Sudan escape amid hail of bullets

A house hit in recent fighting Is seen in Khartoum, Sudan

Fighters rampage in Darfur city despite Sudan truce

King Charles wearing a black suit and waving alongside the Diamond Jubilee Coach which he has chosen for his coronation day

Why King Charles III broke tradition and chose Diamond Jubilee Coach for coronation procession

Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on April 13

Guardsman spoke of ‘murder’ and may still possess secrets, prosecutors say

Firebomb attack victims "lucky to be alive” as police treat East London arson as transphobic hate crime

Firebomb victims 'lucky to be alive' as police treat East London arson attack as transphobic hate crime

Tom Daley's husband appeared in court on Thursday

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial after denying assault charge following 'nightclub row'

Heavily pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her Glasgow home. Police are searching woodland for her fiance

Police scour woodland and reservoir in hunt for fiancé of teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead at Glasgow flat

Lupita and Carmen Andrade are 22-year-old conjoined twins.

Conjoined twins share a pelvis, vagina and a liver – but one has a boyfriend and the other is asexual

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court

Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, meets Pope Francis at The Vatican

Ukraine wants Pope to help get children back from Russia

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen gives a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice

Nurses' strike in England to be cut short by one day, judge rules

Caitlyn Scott-Lee was found dead at the school

Parents' touching tribute to nature-loving girl, 16, found dead at £44,000 boarding school, as first pictures released
The drone was found just outside Moscow

Ukraine 'tried to assassinate Putin using drone loaded with explosives' but it crashed miles from target
A Chinese coastguard ship blocks Philippine coastguard boat BRP Malapascua

Chinese coastguard ship blocks Philippine patrol boat near disputed shoal

Ya Ya, a giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, eats bamboo

China welcomes Ya Ya the panda home after 20 years abroad

Marelle Sturrock was an aspiring singer

Watch budding singer Marelle Sturrock's heart-rending performance of 9 Crimes, as pregnant teacher found dead at home
Marelle Sturrock's sister Clare shared the heartbreaking new photo online

'Treasure that photo!': Marelle Sturrock's sister shares poignant bridesmaid picture as fiancé manhunt continues
King Charles III waving alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Take That where his Coronation Concert will happen

Who is performing at King Charles's Coronation Concert? And who declined?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Will Camilla be crowned Queen after King Charles's Coronation?

King Charles's Coronation will be reflective of today as he makes important changes to royal traditions

King Charles’s Coronation guide: Start time, where to watch it and ceremony details revealed
Princess Anne has been given a starring role in the Coronation

Princess Anne to get special job in King Charles' coronation as reward for 'loyalty and unwavering devotion to duty'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit