Pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock's fiancé hunted as police launch murder probe

Marelle Sturrock's fiancé has officially been named as a wanted person in the murder probe into her death.

By Jenny Medlicott

Police investigating the death of 29-week pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock have launched a murder probe and are hunting her missing fiance David Yates.

Yates, 36, was being treated as a missing person after his partner Marelle, 35, was discovered dead in a Glasgow flat they shared together.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “A murder investigation is ongoing in relation to the death of Marelle Sturrock, 35, at Jura Street in Glasgow.

“Officers attended her home address shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, 25 April and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Marelle was 29 weeks pregnant and I can confirm that sadly her unborn baby did not survive.

“Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death. At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved."

Police said Mr Yates’ vehicle, a white Seat Ateca was found at Murdock Country Park on Tuesday. They have continued to search the area for Ms Sturrock's partner since.

He was last seen on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm and is believed to still be in the area.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public. However, I would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April or speak to any of our officers," Supt Kilbane added.

Police have been searching woodland and a reservoir for the missing fiancé of a heavily pregnant teacher, who was found dead with her unborn child in ‘suspicious’ circumstances at a flat in Glasgow.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at the flat she shared with David Yates, 36, in Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday morning. Her unborn child also died.

Police continue to search Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sturrock was discovered at her home in the Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call, Police Scotland said.

The force launched an investigation, confirming that her death is being treated as suspicious.

Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates. Picture: Facebook

Officers have sealed off parts of Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie, which is around nine miles away, as they searched for Mr Yates.

It is understood that the couple lived together.

Police search Mugdock Country park near Glasgow for dead woman's fiance

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a school teacher at Sandwood Primary and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Mr Yates is also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he lists experience in local theatre through school and university.

One of the last productions he starred in was 'Dr. Morrison film' in 2013, according to his profile. He also appeared in Rapunzel's Prince in Glasgow.

David Yates is a missing person. Picture: Facebook

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead. Picture: Facebook

Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home. Picture: social media

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David. Picture: social media

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

Detectives confirmed the death of the mum-to-be is being treated as linked to the missing person search.