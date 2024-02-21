Exclusive

‘It should be easier to ask for help’: Health Secretary says Martha’s Rule is a 'step forward for patient safety'

21 February 2024, 08:43

Victoria Atkins said Martha's Rule would be 'a second pair of eyes'
Victoria Atkins said Martha's Rule would be 'a second pair of eyes'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Health Secretary has said that a new rule that will allow NHS patients and families to ask for an urgent second opinion in critical cases is "an important step forward for patient safety".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Martha's Rule' means that a critical care team will be available 24/7 to review patients' treatment.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "We want to make it as easy as possible for loved ones to ask for... a second set of eyes to look at the relative or to look at the patient, to ensure that the diagnosis is accurate, nothing has been missed, and they're getting the right care and treatment.

"This is a really important step forward, I think, for patient safety," Ms Atkins added.

"And particularly to help mums and dads and families and people who have loved ones in hospital get the very best care."

Read more: Trans women's milk just as good as woman's for feeding babies, NHS trust insists

Read more: Just one in 350 patients treated on flagship scheme to cut NHS backlog, as mum left waiting three years for surgery

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins

At least 100 NHS trusts will bring in the rule, as the scheme is evaluated in 2024 and 2025. All acute hospitals would later roll out the rule, subject to government funding. The scheme will be advertised throughout hospitals.

A different team in the hospital would carry out an evaluation of the patient's health if they are rapidly worsening and they or their family feels they are not getting the care they need.

The rule is named after Martha Mills, who died aged 13 of sepsis in King's College Hospital in south London in 2021. She developed sepsis in hospital, and her parents begged for more urgent care, but were dismissed.

An inquest found she would likely have lived if she had been moved faster to intensive care. Ms Atkins said it was "an absolutely heart rending story".

She added that Martha's mother Merope Mills felt that "it should have been easier for her and her husband to ask for help."

Tom Swarbrick unpacks the 'horror story' of Martha Mills' death

Ms Atkins said that early evicence suggests that the scheme will work well and as intended.

She said: "There have been some hospitals already that have some very local schemes, and the evidence suggests that actually patients understand and respect the service.

"This is why, because it is such a significant change, we want to make sure we get it right. We also accept actually that there’s not necessarily going to be a ‘one size fits all’ {approach].

"It may be that different hospitals have different ways of creating the teams that will do this, but it is going to be a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week service for people when they need it…

"Mums and Dads have that special instinct about their children. But also, for older relatives, particularly older relatives who may be confused, a family member can be critical in saying to the clinicians: ‘Look, this level of confusion is not normal. This is much worse than it is normally.’ And that can help, of course, with the diagnosis."

Ms Atkins said that some NHS trusts have been very enthusiastic and looking to roll it out as soon as possible.

She added that the scheme is "about saying that ‘look, sometimes a second pair of eyes, they can see something, or they can put things together in a way that is helpful."

Martha Mills
Martha Mills. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mills and Martha's father Paul Laity welcomed the news.

They said in a statement: "We are pleased that the implementation of Martha's Rule will begin in April.

"We want it to be in place as quickly and as widely as possible, to prevent what happened to our daughter from happening to other patients in hospital.

"We believe Martha's Rule will save lives. In cases of deterioration, families and carers by the bedside can be aware of changes busy clinicians can't; their knowledge should be recognised as a resource.

"We also look to Martha's Rule to alter medical culture: to give patients a little more power, to encourage listening on the part of medical professionals, and to normalise the idea that even the grandest of doctors should welcome being challenged.

"We call on all NHS clinicians to back the initiative: we know that the large majority do listen, are open with patients and never complacent - but Martha's doctors worked in a different culture, so some situations need to change.

"Our daughter was quite something: fun and determined, with a vast appetite for life and so many plans and ambitions - we'll never know what she would have achieved with all her talents.

"Hers was a preventable death but Martha's Rule will mean that she didn't die completely in vain."

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said Martha's Rule had the potential to "save many lives in the future".

She said: "Hearing about the heartbreaking loss of Martha and the experiences of her family has had a major impact for people right across the country, with parents, patients and NHS staff welcoming her parents' call for a simple process to escalate concerns when they can see a loved one's condition worsening.

"NHS teams have been piloting ways to better identify and respond in these cases over the last year, and the roll-out of a national programme to give patients and families 24/7 access to a rapid clinical review will now help ensure that those experiencing acute deterioration can be identified and treated much more quickly.

"I know I speak on behalf of all NHS staff when I thank Merope and Paul for their extraordinary campaigning and collaboration on this hugely important issue.

"While the need for escalation will hopefully only be needed in a small number of cases, I have no doubt that the introduction of Martha's Rule has the potential to save many lives in the future."

NHS teams will also look at ways ways to roll out an adapted Martha's Rule model in community and mental health hospitals.

Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation's acute network, welcomed the move.

He said: "Questions remain about what resources hospitals and other providers will be given to deliver the new scheme.

"Introducing a 24/7 clinical review process will have implementation costs and leaders will be concerned if they are just being expected to provide the additional service without any extra resources.

"But this rollout is part of an important shift where the NHS is looking to change the relationship between the NHS, clinicians, patients and their families.

"The future model of care is one where patients and their families are active partners in healthy communities, not just consumers of NHS services."

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said: "Martha's death was a terrible tragedy, and I pay tribute to her parents Merope and Paul.

"Martha's Rule will provide a major boost to patient safety by putting in place a system that can be triggered by patients, or by their family and friends, when they are worried that their condition is worsening. This will give vital reassurance that the best care possible is being given.

"The introduction of Martha's Rule from April will put families at the heart of the patient's own care, recognising the critical role they have in the treatment of loved ones."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are attempting to track down these two men

Woman dragged down London bus steps and assaulted after she and her friends reject advances of two men

Emily Lockley died after giving birth to her baby with Tyler Collinson

Tragedy as 'totally healthy woman', 26, who dreamed of being a mother, 'died just hours after giving birth to baby boy'

A portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny left in tribute to him by his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya (AP)

Alexei Navalny’s mother launches court action demanding release of his body

Robin Windsor was 'found dead in a London hotel'

Strictly star Robin Windsor 'was found dead in hotel in London' after 'troubling incident' over New Year

Pablo Neruda sits in Paris in October 1971 (Michel Lipchitz/AP)

Death of poet Pablo Neruda after 1973 coup should be reinvestigated, court rules

Ezedi's body was found as it emerged the victim had lost sight in one eye

Clapham attack victim loses sight in one eye as friends plead for donations to help 'very long' road to recovery

Charlotte Cox and Michael Cartlidge are locked in a dispute over the money

Boyfriend demanding half £1m lotto prize after breakup is 'entitled to his share', says shop worker who sold scratchcard

Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison

Alexei Navalny 'killed with KGB punch to the heart' after being forced to spend hours outside in freezing temperatures

Australia China Writer

China-born Australian democracy blogger decides against appealing death sentence

Martha's Rule is being rolled out from April

Patients and families to get 'urgent second opinion' from NHS if health suddenly deteriorates, in 'Martha's Rule'

A Trident test launch has failed

Trident launch fails for second time in a row with Defence Secretary onboard as missile 'falls yards from nuclear sub'

People Kevin Costner

Divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalised

Jonnie Irwin and his wife, Jessica

Jonnie Irwin's grieving wife Jessica breaks silence as she reveals his death 'still doesn't feel real' two weeks on

Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’

Alexei Navalny was 'murdered' by Putin

Putin plans to launch ‘killing spree’ against Russia critics in the UK after Alexei Navalny 'murder'

Defendant Ruby Franke looks on during court in St George, Utah

YouTuber Ruby Franke apologises at sentencing in child abuse case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas

Ex-gang leader’s murder trial over Tupac Shakur killing pushed back to November

Ruby Franke will serve up to 60 years in prison

Parenting advice YouTuber and influencer Ruby Franke jailed for abusing her children

Shehbaz Sharif

Rivals of Pakistan ex-premier Khan name Shehbaz Sharif as joint candidate for PM

Palestinian crowds struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah, Gaza Strip

UN World Food Programme suspends aid amid chaos in northern Gaza

The Security Council meets before voting on a resolution concerning a ceasefire in Gaza at United Nations headquarters

US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Under the order, Lingham is banned from entering Holt Lowes between February 1 and October 1.

Shell-shocked: 'Addicted' Norfolk man 'illegally collected 3,000 native bird eggs'

In an apparent attempt to get ahead of another possible rebellion, Labour on Tuesday tabled its lengthy amendment, which will be voted on tomorrow.

'I want to do what is right': Labour's ceasefire motion is 'broader' and 'goes further' than the SNP's, says David Lammy
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention
David Neal has been sacked by the Home Office

Home Office fires immigration chief inspector David Neal after claims about security risks at major London airport
Shahd Waleed is trying to leave Rafah with her parents and enter Egypt

'They want us to experience pain': Young woman trapped in Rafah with her parents tells of terror as Israel invasion looms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William says ‘too many have been killed’ as he calls for end to Gaza conflict in unprecedented statement
Princess Elisabeth and Nicholas Dodd

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium 'forms connection' with Rochdale student - as family insist 'they just study together'
Prince William has set out to fight anti-Semitism

Prince William on mission to fight anti-Semitism as he sets out to 'recognise the human suffering' of war in Gaza

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit