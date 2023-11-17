'Deep concern' over 'potential conflicts of interest' as questions emerge over careers of reshuffled ministers' partners

17 November 2023, 11:11 | Updated: 17 November 2023, 11:43

Atkins and Barclay have been singled out
Atkins and Barclay have been singled out. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

The Liberal Democrats have today written to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) over the recent appointment of two cabinet ministers in the reshuffle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The letter to the chairman of ACOBA, Lord Pickles, came from the Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron.

Farron, who is the party’s spokesperson for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs, has expressed his “deep concern about potential conflicts of interest” over the appointments “and their family ties to organisations they will be directly affecting”.

Steve Barclay, the new environment secretary, is one of the ministers in question with Farron saying that his wife Karen Barclay “is head of major infrastructure planning and stakeholder engagement at Anglian Water” which is currently under investigation by both Ofwat and the Environment Agency for the “illegal dumping of sewage into rivers, lakes and coastlines”.

Read more: Sacked Suella Braverman reveals five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

Elsewhere, the Lib Dem MP expresses his concern over Paul Kenward, the husband of the new health secretary Victoria Atkins – due to his capacity as the managing director of British Sugar.

Atkins previously recused herself from cannabis drug policy when she was a Home Office minister due to British Sugar growing cannabis for medicinal use.

The Lib Dems raised questions about Atkins' role as health secretary
The Lib Dems raised questions about Atkins' role as health secretary. Picture: Alamy

The Liberal Democrats are calling for her, and Barclay, to “recuse themselves from areas of policy that directly relate to the role of their partners”.

Atkins has expressed her intention to recuse herself from obesity and cannabis-related policy, but there have been question marks as to how simple this could be.

Read more: Rishi Sunak boasts David Cameron's return was 'best kept secret' in behind the scenes video from reshuffle

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty “the challenge is how do you do that practically and how do you do the job practically – because obesity, and conditions linked to food and drink, is such a big part of the job”.

The Lib Dems want Barclay to recuse himself for certain topics
The Lib Dems want Barclay to recuse himself for certain topics. Picture: Alamy

Eddie Crouch, the chairman of the British Dental Association, told LBC “it is a huge conflict of interest” and that the “short turnaround” of health secretaries was “having a huge impact” on dentistry.

In the letter to Lord Pickles, a former Conservative cabinet minister, Tim Farron says “questions will be asked if they do not completely recuse themselves and that trust in the administration could be undermined”.

The Lib Dem MP added “please can you advise if you are also concerned about these possible conflicts of interest, and if you will be conducting an investigation”.

His Liberal Democrat colleague Wendy Chamberlain told LBC: “We do expect high standards of propriety from the government, and this is something that this Conservative government doesn’t have a good record of in recent times – a lack of transparency for ministers, and the inability to follow the rules for some of them.”

Chamberlain, the party's chief whip, added: “I think this is an opportunity for the government to be very clear that they are conscious of conflicts of interest and that they can be confident that their ministers can behave with propriety”.

She said “the reshuffle has been ill-thought through in terms of the jobs ministers do - we have no confidence that they have the skillset, knowledge or understanding to deliver what the country needs”.

A Defra spokesperson said: “All Defra ministers declare their interests in line with the Ministerial Code.

"There is an established regime in place for the declaration and management of interests held by ministers. This ensures that steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any potential or perceived conflicts of interest."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hydes Bar Norton in Stockton-on-Tees said it had no choice but to introduce the charge

Pub charges drinkers £1 per half hour to use outdoor heaters

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce inheritance tax cuts in the autumn statement

Everything we know about the Autumn Statement- from Inheritance Tax cuts to energy bills help

Gaza Strip

Aid to Gaza halted with communications down for second day

Exclusive
James Cleverly replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary on Monday

'I've spent more time with James Cleverly this week than with Suella Braverman in the last year', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

Ferdinand Marcos Jr

US and Philippines sign nuclear co-operation pact

Rohingya refugees

240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after being refused by residents

Bin Laden's views are being shared on TikTok

Fury as young TikTok users promote Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' justifying terror attacks over Israel-Hamas war

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted murder

Man tries to push woman in front of Leicester Square tube station in attempted murder

Critical Infrastructure - The National Grid

Households could get £1k off electricity bills in exchange for pylons in their area, Jeremy Hunt to reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Exclusive
Experts warn that around a year’s worth of dentistry appointments were lost as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Children 'having all 20 baby teeth surgically removed' amid dental crisis

Officers should ditch words like "policeman", Staffordshire Police guidance says

Cops told to ditch phrases like 'policeman' and 'victims of' in 'woke' new guidance

Narendra Modi

Modi urges leaders to unite in face of challenges from Israel-Hamas war

Joe Biden

Biden signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and physical abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu admits Israel has 'not been successful' in reducing civilian casualties - blaming Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Lack of fuel shuts down communications across Gaza

Christine Keeler

Justice for Profumo affair icon Christine Keeler 'finally in sight', son says

Possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to inhale it, became illegal last week

Laughing gas ban should be enforced like heroin, as police response to ‘low-level drugs’ slammed as ‘pathetically weak’
India Tunnel Collapse

Drill bores into tunnel rubble in India to create escape for 40 trapped workers

The former Home Secretary has revealed what she thinks Rishi Sunak's legislation is lacking.

Sacked Suella Braverman reveals five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

Johnson was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe.

Adam Johnson's girlfriend 'finds engagement ring' as ice hockey star was 'planning to propose' before his death
The star has had to pull out of Saturday's scheduled show due to an injury.

Amy Dowden shares 'heartbreaking' reason for pulling out of Strictly days after finishing chemo treatment for cancer
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Two boys, 12, charged with murder after man, 19, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, as family pay tribute
Snoop Dogg has said he's 'giving up smoke' in a new post.

Drop it like it's pot: Snoop Dogg claims he's 'giving up smoke' in shock announcement - but fans are unconvinced

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit