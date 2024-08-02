Breaking News

Shock as Olympic swimmer, 21, collapses after race as she is carried off on stretcher

Members of the medical team carry Slovakia's Tamara Potocka during a women's 200-meter individual medley heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

An Olympic swimmer has collapsed after a race and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tamara Potocka, 21, was seen being taken away from the pool after the third heat of the women's 200-metre individual medley.

Race organisers said the Slovakian athlete was conscious and being given oxygen.

She had finished seventh in her heat, and climbed out of the pool at the La Defense Arena in Nanterre, Paris.

But then she became unsteady on her legs, having to sit down for a few moments before falling backwards.

Swimmers were already lining up for the fourth heat as Potocka was visibly struggling.

Race organisers soon noticed that she was in distress, and sent in emergency medical teams.

They soon gave the ailing swimmer oxygen and put her on a stretcher, before carrying her away as spectators looked on in shock.