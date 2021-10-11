Russian spy 'stole Oxford vaccine blueprint to use in Sputnik jab'

A Russian spy stole information about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, reports say. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Russia stole data for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in order to use it to create its own jab, reports claim.

A spy for Vladimir Putin took data from the pharma giant, including its blueprint, and may have incorporated it into the Sputnik V jabs, ministers have been told.

The Sun reports that the security services believe it was copied, and it is understood the information was stolen in person by a foreign agent.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Home Office minister Damian Hinds refused to deny if the theft took place.

"We live in world, I am afraid, where there is state activity seeking to engage in industrial espionage and economic espionage, there are cyber attacks that happen and so on," he said.

"I won't comment on the specific case that you mention because that wouldn't be right to do in detail, but it would be fair to say, correct to say, that we face threats of this type that are different, they are more sophisticated, they are more extensive than they ever have been before.

"The face of espionage, the face of spying, is very different from when you and I were growing up and we need to constantly upgrade our capability. These are very serious matters."

The Sputnik vaccine's development was viewed as an attempt at a propaganda coup as Russia tried to roll it out early – though concerns have been raised about the quality of the research into the jab's effects and how it was rapidly deployed.

It was named for the world's first artificial satellite, launched by the Soviet Union during the Cold War's space race against the US.

The Sun said spies were "more than 95% sure" Russian-backed hackers targeted British, American and Canadian efforts to produce vaccines.

Sputnik V is used in dozens of countries, including Russia, but caused controversy when Slovakia's drug agency said its batches were not the same vaccine as that reviewed by scientists and the European Union's regulator.

Its use created a political storm in the country, leading to prime minister Igor Matovic's resignation.

The country has since stopped using the vaccine, after just over 18,000 people were jabbed with it.

Downing Street did not comment on the espionage claims.