PM under pressure after skipping sleaze debate and minister admitted Gov made 'mistake'

9 November 2021, 06:10 | Updated: 9 November 2021, 06:35

In the Prime Minister's absence, Steve Barclay admitted the Government had made a mistake
In the Prime Minister's absence, Steve Barclay admitted the Government had made a mistake. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure after a minister admitted the Government made a "mistake" by attempting to change standards rules to prevent a Tory MP from being suspended.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson skipped an emergency Commons debate on Parliament's standards system on Monday, leaving it to the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, to respond on behalf of the Government - who publicly admitted it had been an error for ministers to seek to rip up the current rules last week.

Mr Barclay said: "I'd like, first and foremost, to express my regret and that of my ministerial colleagues over the mistake made last week."

Read more: Minister expresses 'regret' over vote in Paterson sleaze scandal

Watch: James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

Whilst he added that there were valid concerns with the way allegations of wrongdoing by MPs are probed, he said the issue should have been kept separate from Owen Paterson's case, saying: "We recognise there are concerns across the House over the standards system and also the process by which possible breaches of the code of conduct are investigated.

"Yet whilst sincerely held concerns clearly warrant further attention, the manner in which the Government approached last week's debate conflated them with the response to an individual case."

The fiery debate also saw former chief whip Mark Harper call on the Prime Minister to apologise for his handling of the sleaze row, and more recently elected Tories expressed their dissatisfaction with Downing Street's attitude.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had opened the debate by imploring MPs to "sort out the mess we're in" as he said the standards row had brought out the "worst" in the Commons.

Calls to apologise also came from his own backbenches, as Mr Harper pressed Mr Johnson to own up to his errors.

"If on occasion, as on this occasion... the team captain gets it wrong, then I think he should come and apologise to the public and to this House," said the former Cabinet minister.

"That's the right thing to do in terms of demonstrating leadership."

Read more: SNP MP sends formal complaint to Met over PM and Tory 'corruption'

Read more: 'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'

Several Tories from the 2019 intake joined in speaking out about the sleaze row during the Commons debate, with one MP admitting they had endured a "miserable time" since last week's vote.

Aaron Bell, the MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme who rebelled to oppose the amendment on Wednesday that would have delayed Mr Paterson's suspension, said many of his colleagues who were elected during Mr Johnson's landslide victory "wished they had chosen to vote differently and are beating themselves up".

He told MPs: "The reality is that my friends should not have been put in such an invidious position."

Instead of attending the debate Mr Johnson was visiting a North East hospital - something he said was a "long-standing" commitment.

But he was accused of "running scared" after reports suggested he was back in London by about 5pm - leaving him plenty of time to attend the debate in the Commons, which went on until 7pm.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of failing to have the "decency" to address the Commons in person.

"Rather than repairing the damage that he's done, the Prime Minister is running scared," said Sir Keir.

Speaking to broadcasters at the visit, Mr Johnson refused to apologise despite being asked repeatedly if he would do so.

He instead argued there were "long-standing concerns amongst MPs" about the way standards probes were handled.

Read more: Boris Johnson slammed for 'irresponsibly parading' around hospital unmasked

Read more: Paterson: PM faces public inquiry calls after accusations he awarded peerages to donors

Former MP Owen Paterson was investigated by the Commons Standards Committee, and two weeks ago was found to have committed an "egregious" breach of the centuries-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs.

The Committee recommended a six-week suspension - but rather than approving it, as is standard, Tory MPs were instead ordered to vote for a new committee to consider an altered system of appeals, essentially letting the North Shropshire MP off the hook.

The move spawned outrage, with ministers backtracking only hours later and Mr Paterson - who had been an MP for 24 years - resigning shortly afterwards, blaming the "cruel world of politics".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The trans crossing has been unveiled in Camden.

Trans crossing unveiled in Camden to 'show everyone is welcome'

Minister Stephen Barclay has admitted he "regrets" his vote.

Minister expresses 'regret' over vote in Paterson sleaze scandal

All four UK health services have committed to go net zero.

UK health services pledge to go net zero to reduce global warming to 1.5C

Boris Johnson was pictured maskless on his visit.

Boris Johnson slammed for 'irresponsibly parading' around hospital unmasked

Gwent Police confirmed a 10-year-old boy has died.

Boy, 10, dies after being mauled by dog in South Wales

Almost 99 per cent of union staff voted in favour of strike action

Tube strike: Londoners face chaos as ‘98 per cent’ of drivers vote in favour of action

The man has been rescued from the cave in South Wales.

'Huge relief' as injured man pulled alive from Welsh cave after being trapped for two days

Migrants are trying to cross over from Belarus into Poland

EU accuses Belarus of ‘hybrid warfare’ as 1,000 migrants sent to Polish border

Barack Obama at the COP26 climate summit.

COP26 analysis: Obama calls on young people to 'stay angry' in climate fight

Pete Wishart has written to Dame Cressida Dick to lodge a formal complaint about the PM and the Tory party over corruption.

SNP MP sends formal complaint to Met over PM and Tory 'corruption'

Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson over the Paterson 'sleaze' scandal

Starmer labels Paterson sleaze scandal as 'government corruption'

Seriel killer Stephen Port

Boyfriend of Stephen Port victim 'treated different by Met Police because he is gay'

Sir Jonathan Michael will chair the inquiry into the David Fuller case

Morgue abuse: Inquiry will be held into David Fuller's 'unspeakably vile' crimes

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike for 16 days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

A steam train travels through Yorkshire Dales National Park

Steam trains' links to colonialism and slavery now come under scrutiny

Boris Johnson will skip an emergency debate on sleaze

Boris Johnson to dodge MPs' scrutiny in sleaze debate as he refuses to say sorry

Latest News

See more Latest News

Louise Akester shared the video after finishing her final shift

Watch: Care worker sacked for refusing vaccine says it's 'so unfair' in teary video
Roberts Buncis was stabbed dozens of times, a court heard

Teenager stabbed and tried to behead 12-year-old friend in ‘brutal and horrific’ murder
Paul Millachip died in a shark attack on Saturday

Tributes to London man killed in Australia shark attack as police find only his goggles
New badges feature staff pronouns

M&S distributing 'pronoun badges' for staff to tell customers their gender identity
Insulate Britain compared inaction on climate change to letting the Nazis take power

Eco mob compares not acting on climate change to 'letting the Nazis and Holocaust happen'
Four police officers were attacked by a knifeman in Cannes

Knifeman shot after attacking police officers in 'terrorist' incident in French city
Rescuers are racing to save the injured man

Rescuers rush to save injured man trapped in Welsh cave for two days
UK families pictured travelled to the US on Monday as borders reopened

Travel boost for millions as US reopens border to Brits for first time during Covid
Quarantine and testing could be reintroduced for people who turn down their booster jab

Government could restrict travel for people who refuse Covid booster jab
An emergency debate on the Owen Paterson row will take place on Monday

Paterson: PM faces public inquiry calls after accusations he awarded peerages to donors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'

'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'
Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 07/11| Watch again

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard
Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'
Camilla Tominey took on eco protesters

Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry
Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police