James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

5 November 2021, 15:56 | Updated: 5 November 2021, 15:57

By Amelia Isaacs

This is James O’Brien’s epic monologue explaining why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit the public so hard.

His passionate monologue follows Owen Paterson’s decision to resign as an MP amid a lobbying row.

While making his case, James made reference to the 'Get Brexit Done' slogan used by the Conservative Party in the 2019 general election.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "'Get Brexit done' was a blindfold. It was earmuffs. It was an invitation to ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears.

"But when Brexit gets done, you take the blindfold off, you take the earmuffs off, and it takes you a little while to reacclimatise."

He continued: "And then along comes Andrea Leadsom and Owen Paterson like a Jack and Jill of political incompetence, one of whom has behaved in an appalling fashion and refused to admit it or acknowledge it, and one of whom is prepared to introduce an amendment to the House of Commons, not only to let him off the hook, but also to rip up the entire rulebook put in place to combat corruption.

"And they’ve fallen under the spell of the 'Get Brexit Done' slogan as well.

"Whether consciously or unconsciously, they think they can get away with murder, metaphorically speaking."

He later added: "Owen Paterson taking half a million quid off a couple of companies that he then lobbied government for, that didn’t ‘Get Brexit Done’.

"That’s got nothing to do with Brexit.

"Suddenly, like the sun coming over the horizon after a dark and dismal night, you understand why they’re bringing Brexit back into it."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry

'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to petrol driver crisis as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine
James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys on respecting girls

James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys about respecting girls
'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company

'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company
Ash Sarkar opens up to LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case

Ash Sarkar opens up on LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case
The caller said the plans would not make her feel safer

Caller says an 'invisible force' of police outside clubs won't make her feel safer
The caller was speaking about the Commissioner of the Met Police

Caller says Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick 'seems untouchable'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector

4 days ago

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

13 days ago

LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson refused to declare the value of his holiday to a luxury Spanish villa last month.

MPs call for inquiry after PM refuses to declare value of luxury Spanish holiday
The UK's taxi and private hire industry is short of 160,000 drivers

Taxi driver numbers slashed by half due to Covid-19 pandemic

Demonstrators join the Fridays For Future march in Glasgow on Friday.

'Stop climate crime': Thousands join COP26 youth protest in Glasgow
Pfizer manufactured the antiviral, which does not have a name yet

Pfizer antiviral pill cuts Covid-19 hospitalisation risk by nearly 90 per cent
Terence Kelly

Cleo Smith kidnap suspect winks as he's taken to maximum security prison
853 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK yesterday

Record 853 migrants cross Channel to the UK in a single day

Sarah Jayne Dunn was dropped from Hollyoaks for joining OnlyFans

Hollyoaks' Sarah Jayne Dunn tells LBC move to OnlyFans was 'best decision I've ever made'
The Maldon District Council meeting was called off following the row between Cllrs Chrisy Morris, left, and Mark Heard, right

'You have no authority': Now Essex council meeting descends into Jackie Weaver-style farce
Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'
More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the channel so far in 2021 - more than double the figure for 2020

Migrant dies in English channel as number of crossings hits record number