James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

By Amelia Isaacs

This is James O’Brien’s epic monologue explaining why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit the public so hard.

His passionate monologue follows Owen Paterson’s decision to resign as an MP amid a lobbying row.

While making his case, James made reference to the 'Get Brexit Done' slogan used by the Conservative Party in the 2019 general election.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "'Get Brexit done' was a blindfold. It was earmuffs. It was an invitation to ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears.

"But when Brexit gets done, you take the blindfold off, you take the earmuffs off, and it takes you a little while to reacclimatise."

He continued: "And then along comes Andrea Leadsom and Owen Paterson like a Jack and Jill of political incompetence, one of whom has behaved in an appalling fashion and refused to admit it or acknowledge it, and one of whom is prepared to introduce an amendment to the House of Commons, not only to let him off the hook, but also to rip up the entire rulebook put in place to combat corruption.

"And they’ve fallen under the spell of the 'Get Brexit Done' slogan as well.

"Whether consciously or unconsciously, they think they can get away with murder, metaphorically speaking."

He later added: "Owen Paterson taking half a million quid off a couple of companies that he then lobbied government for, that didn’t ‘Get Brexit Done’.

"That’s got nothing to do with Brexit.

"Suddenly, like the sun coming over the horizon after a dark and dismal night, you understand why they’re bringing Brexit back into it."