Police launch manhunt after 14-year-old schoolgirl raped by three men in horror 'alleyway' attack

Three suspects are wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 'schoolgirl'. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Three suspects are being hunted by police in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Leeds.

The "serious sexual assault" on the teenager is alleged to have happened in an alleyway - or ginnel - in Harehills, east Leeds, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV footage in a bid to identify and locate the men.

Police say they believe the men are known to one another, with the group thought to have travelled to the location together.

In the CCTV images, each of the three men - who are described as 'average height' and 'slim build' - are dressed in tracksuits.

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of the three suspects. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Suspect one and three can be seen wearing dark tracksuits, while the second suspect appears to be dressed in a light coloured tracksuit.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Detectives investigating the serious sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Leeds have released images of three males they want to identify.

"The incident occurred in a ginnel off Chatsworth Road, Harehills, near to the junction with Sandhurst Avenue, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 6.

"Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to support the victim and carry out enquiries into the incident."

The Police acknowledged the "low quality" of the released CCTV images of the suspects but expressed their hope that "someone may recognise the males as a group who were in the area at the time."

The assault happened in an alley in Harehills, Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Police have urged members of the public to come forward with any information that may help the investigation by contacting the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101 and quoting crime reference number 13240604436.

Alternatively, members of the public can also submit online reports on the West Yorkshire Police website.