Police name Dagenham fire victim as 17-year-old is charged with murder, arson

Robert Price was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters entered the property on Oval Road North around 5:40pm on Saturday, July 27th. Picture: Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

Police have named the victim of a fire at a residential property in Dagenham on Saturday as 76-year-old Robert Price.

Mr Price was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters entered the property on Oval Road North around 5:40pm on Saturday, July 27th.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday gave the cause of death as inhalation of fire fumes and burns.

It comes after a 17-year-old boy was charged over Mr Price's death.

The teenager appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, August 2.

Another male, who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and information in relation to this incident.

If you were in the area of Oval Road North between 17:00hrs-18:00hrs on Saturday, 27 July and saw the incident or the events surrounding the incident then please get in touch.

Any drivers who were passing through the area around that time and may have captured anything on dash cam are also urged to contact police.

If you have information that could assist then please contact officers on 101 or message @MetCC on X and quote CAD5619/27Jul.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.