Man, 46, arrested in probe into Michelle Mone-linked company PPE Medpro

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into PPE Medpro, a company that was awarded large government contacts to supply protective equipment during the Covid pandemic.

The man, 46, from Barnet, was held at his home on Wednesday morning, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

It is carrying out an investigation into suspected criminal offences in the procurement of PPE contracts by PPE Medpro.

The NCA said the man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud and of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday: “A 46-year-old man from Barnet, London, was arrested this morning at his home address as part of an on-going NCA investigation into suspected criminal offences committed in the procurement of PPE contracts by PPE Medpro.

“He is currently being interviewed by NCA officers.”

PPE Medpro secured two contracts worth £203m to supply PPE in the early months of the pandemic.

The consortium, led by Doug Barrowman, was awarded Government contracts worth more than £200 million to supply personal protective equipment after Baroness Michelle Mone recommended it to ministers.

Baroness Mone, 52, and her husband Doug Barrowman, 59, have faced controversy over the so-called "VIP lane" contracts granted to some suppliers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mone and Barrowman have both denied the allegations against them and say the gowns were supplied in accordance with the contract.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has since issued breach of contract proceedings over the 2020 deal on the supply of gowns.