Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort

By Danielle de Wolfe

A primary school teacher has been struck off after an anonymous letter exposed her for moonlighting as a £1,600-a-night escort.

Samantha Barguss, 30, was teaching infants at Hall Green Infant School in Birmingham when her second job was exposed, alongside images showing her having sex with her partner.

Ms Barguss had joined the school in September 2019, before an anonymous letter sent in 2022 highlighted her escorting profile online.

Having initially denied the claims, the teacher went on to confess to a number of allegations less than 24 hours later.

She also admitted to posting inappropriate images and videos of herself on the internet having sex over a period of three years.

The photos were taken in a such a way as to exclude her tattoos and identifiable markings, Ms Barguss claimed, despite the panel finding that her face was fully visible in a number of shots.

The primary school teacher was struck off after her late night antics were exposed. Picture: Credit: Hall Green Infant

According to Ms Barguss, her decision to join the site followed Covid and a desire to meet "like minded" people.

The teacher explained that she thought the site would be a "safe and discreet website to keep her private and work life apart."

The letter described how she was “openly working as an escort” and charging £120 for a 30 minute booking.

Her profile told potential customers: “I love my job and I desire nothing more than to gratify you in every possible way.”

The profile also contained a price list, which the disciplinary panel noted was a clear indication the teacher was selling sexual services online and not searching for 'likeminded' people.

After admitting to a handful of the claims, she handed in her resignation as a teacher.

She has now been banned from teaching for five years.

She maintained their only intention was to explore their own relationship. Ms Barguss stated 'once covid 19 rules were relaxed, we met a few people that we had established relationships with on a social basis' . Picture: Alamy

Terry Hyde, chairman of the Teaching Regulation Agency hearing, said: "The panel noted that there were numerous inappropriate images/videos within the 'movies' and 'gallery' sections of the profile, many of which had graphic titles.

"The still images of the movies appeared to show Ms Barguss engaging in sexual intercourse.

"The images within the gallery section of the profile showed Ms Barguss' body from a range of angles, whilst she was wearing minimal clothing.

"Ms Barguss stated that Covid and lockdown had occurred during her time at the school, which she stated had negatively impacted upon her and which had taken a toll on her and relationship."

The panel spoke of how despite her claims it was a means of meeting others and exploring the couple's relationship, her actions could cause a lack in "public confidence in the profession".