Prince William congratulates England for reaching Euro 2024 quarter final after "emotional rollercoaster" comeback

30 June 2024, 23:44

William last week flew out to Germany to watch England's 1-1 draw with Denmark
William last week flew out to Germany to watch England's 1-1 draw with Denmark. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Prince William has said England's dramatic comeback against Slovakia was an "emotional rollercoaster" as late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sent Gareth Southgate's side into the Euro 2024 quarter finals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales congratulated Southgate's men after the Three Lions secured their place in the last eight with a dramatic 2-1 win over Slovakia in extra-time.

Prince William, who is president of the FA, took to X to post: "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go! Quarter finals here we come! W."

The Prince's celebratory message was alongside a picture of Bellingham kissing Kane's head.

As an exit from the tournament looked almost certain, Bellingham’s spectacular 95th minute overhead kick equalised for England before Kane won the last 16 tie with a headed effort in the opening minute of extra-time.

Prince William wasn't the only one who enjoyed the late goals with fans up and down the country finally having something to cheer about as the realisation of back-to-back matches without a goal began to set in.

England had trailed since the 25th minute after Ivan Shranz opened the scoring for Slovakia in a half of few chances for either team.

Phil Foden thought he had levelled for the Three Lions shortly after the interval but his close-range effort was ruled out for offside.

England had come closest to levelling the tie when Declan Rice hit the post with an excellent low strike from the edge of the box.

Bellingham's bicycle kick came in the 95th minute to level the game
Bellingham's bicycle kick came in the 95th minute to level the game. Picture: Alamy

Some travelling England fans were already making their way out of the stadium in Gelsenkirchen but as the game was entering its penultimate minute of added time, Real Madrid’s superstar produced a remarkable overhead kick to level the game.

After leaving it until the 95th minute for their first shot on target, England then had their second, one minute into extra time as Kane popped up at the back post to head Southgate’s men in front.

This was the second goal of the tournament for the England captain and his 65th on the international stage.

Kane headed England in front in extra-time
Kane headed England in front in extra-time. Picture: Alamy

Read more: England boss Gareth Southgate says fan criticism 'irrelevant' ahead of Euro 2024 round of 16 clash

Read more: Phil Foden pictured for the first time since birth of baby son as he returns to play for England in the Euros

Despite the grit and undeniable quality shown in the comeback, question marks will remain over England's overall performance while the yellow card and subsequent suspension of Marc Guehi offers yet another headache for Southgate.

England’s two late goals came after their underwhelming group-stage in which Southgate’s side scored just twice in three games after being held to draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

The England manager was given a negative reception after these fixtures with some fans even throwing beer cups towards him following the goalless draw against Slovenia.

England will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on 7 July after their 2-0 victory over Italy on Saturday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party has taken a strong lead in the first round of voting

Marine Le Pen declares hard right party has 'almost wiped out' Emmanuel Macron after leading first set of french elections
The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended

Jay Slater's family vow to carry on looking for missing teenager after police call off search in Tenerife

Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally is leading the first round of snap legislative elections taking place in France

Marine Le Pen's far right National Rally lead first round of French elections, exit polls show

Late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane saw England come from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1

England through to Euro 2024 quarter-finals after late Bellingham and Kane goals turn game around against Slovakia

Herms Niel, who composed Erika, conducting the marching band of the Reich Labour Service at a rally ground

Jewish society slams 'utterly abhorrent' video showing Warwick University Conservative society singing along to 'Nazi song'
A 13-year-old boy carrying a replica handgun has been shot dead by New York State Police

Boy, 13, holding replica handgun shot dead by New York police, authorities say

A Reform UK candidate has disowned the party and has instead endorsed the local Conservative candidate

'Disillusioned' Reform UK candidate disowns party following racism row and endorses Tories instead

Oliver Dowden has criticised Banksy's latest stunt at Glastonbury

Oliver Dowden lambasts Banksy's inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury as 'pretty sad'

Former Mother of the House Harriet Harman has called for a more "rebellious" generation of women MPs

Harriet Harman wants new generation of female MPs to be 'rebellious' and 'put women first'

Wandsworth is a category B men's prison in south west London

Woman charged after prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in cell in Wandsworth prison

The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended

Police call off search in Tenerife for missing teenager Jay Slater but confirm investigation remains open

Tim Bonner, CEO of the Countryside Alliance, has surprisingly backed Labour's proposed review of greenbelt land

'Green belt shouldn't be sacrosanct' Countryside Alliance supports new Labour review of land

Rishi Sunak made the stark warning just days before the country goes to the polls

Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street

An XL Bully was shot dead in Manchester by police on Friday

Police defend shooting dead 'dangerously out of control' XL Bully in street saying it was 'last possible option'

A woman has died at the iconic landmark on the island of Malta

Woman dies in horror accident in Malta after quadbike falls off cliff near iconic sea landmark

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Jay Slater's dad 'disappointed' only six volunteers turned up to join hunt in Tenerife as desperate search continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least three housing announcements are expected in the first two weeks of a Labour government

Labour Party eyeing up green belt sites in housebuilding blitz

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Police give update on men who travelled with Jay Slater as renewed search underway in Tenerife for missing teen
​​England boss Gareth Southgate say it's 'irrelevant' what fans think of him after heavy criticism

England boss Gareth Southgate says fan criticism 'irrelevant' ahead of Euro 2024 round of 16 clash
Legendary fell runner Joss Naylor MBE, who was known as the King of the Fells, has died aged 88

Legendary 'King of the Fells' runner Joss Naylor dies aged 88

Global superstar Sir Elton John has become the latest celebrity to endorse Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party

Sir Elton John becomes latest celebrity to endorse Sir Keir Starmer's Labour party

Seven people were treated at North Tees General Hospital in Stockton-on-Tees on Friday

Man dies and seven taken to hospital amid fears of 'contaminated' sleeping pills

Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “I want nothing to do with them”

Reform UK withdraws support for three election candidates amid racism scandal

x

Keir Starmer 'shares his disgust' at comments made by Reform UK canvasser as he shows support for Rishi Sunak
Jonnie Irwin's wife has made a heartfelt tribute

Jonnie Irwin's widow shares heartbreaking way she told kids their dad had died of cancer in heartfelt tribute
The warm, summery weather is not expected to continue into July

Met Office forecasts wet and colder weather for July as summery spell not expected to last

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit