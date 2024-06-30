Prince William congratulates England for reaching Euro 2024 quarter final after "emotional rollercoaster" comeback

William last week flew out to Germany to watch England's 1-1 draw with Denmark. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Prince William has said England's dramatic comeback against Slovakia was an "emotional rollercoaster" as late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sent Gareth Southgate's side into the Euro 2024 quarter finals.

The Prince of Wales congratulated Southgate's men after the Three Lions secured their place in the last eight with a dramatic 2-1 win over Slovakia in extra-time.

Prince William, who is president of the FA, took to X to post: "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go! Quarter finals here we come! W."

The Prince's celebratory message was alongside a picture of Bellingham kissing Kane's head.

Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go @England! Quarter finals here we come! W https://t.co/4KaJkJcWAa — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 30, 2024

As an exit from the tournament looked almost certain, Bellingham’s spectacular 95th minute overhead kick equalised for England before Kane won the last 16 tie with a headed effort in the opening minute of extra-time.

Prince William wasn't the only one who enjoyed the late goals with fans up and down the country finally having something to cheer about as the realisation of back-to-back matches without a goal began to set in.

This was the reaction from fans in England to Jude Bellingham’s bicycle kick goal against Slovakia. 😳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/lliEkSfyZx — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) June 30, 2024

England had trailed since the 25th minute after Ivan Shranz opened the scoring for Slovakia in a half of few chances for either team.

Phil Foden thought he had levelled for the Three Lions shortly after the interval but his close-range effort was ruled out for offside.

England had come closest to levelling the tie when Declan Rice hit the post with an excellent low strike from the edge of the box.

Bellingham's bicycle kick came in the 95th minute to level the game. Picture: Alamy

Some travelling England fans were already making their way out of the stadium in Gelsenkirchen but as the game was entering its penultimate minute of added time, Real Madrid’s superstar produced a remarkable overhead kick to level the game.

After leaving it until the 95th minute for their first shot on target, England then had their second, one minute into extra time as Kane popped up at the back post to head Southgate’s men in front.

This was the second goal of the tournament for the England captain and his 65th on the international stage.

Kane headed England in front in extra-time. Picture: Alamy

Despite the grit and undeniable quality shown in the comeback, question marks will remain over England's overall performance while the yellow card and subsequent suspension of Marc Guehi offers yet another headache for Southgate.

England’s two late goals came after their underwhelming group-stage in which Southgate’s side scored just twice in three games after being held to draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

The England manager was given a negative reception after these fixtures with some fans even throwing beer cups towards him following the goalless draw against Slovenia.

England will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on 7 July after their 2-0 victory over Italy on Saturday.