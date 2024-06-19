Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds

19 June 2024, 18:35 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 18:39

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak is on course to become the first sitting Prime Minister lose his seat at the General Election, a poll has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The same poll projects that the Conservatives will be down to just 53 seats, a collapse from the 365 MPs they won at the last election in 2019.

Around three-quarters of the current crop of Cabinet ministers would not return to Parliament if the results of the poll, conducted by Savanta and Electoral Calculus for the Telegraph, were borne out at the General Election on July 4.

This is just a single poll, and others have suggested very different levels of support for the Conservatives, but the general direction of travel has been for a large Labour majority and significantly fewer seats for the Tories.

According to the Savanta and Electoral Calculus poll, Labour are set to win 516 seats, up from 202 at the 2019 election.

Read more: Sunak insists 'the only poll that matters is July 4' as he defends dire polling for Tories ahead of election

Read more: Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

LBC's exclusive phone-in with Rishi Sunak

That would give them a huge majority of 382, double that won by Tony Blair in 1997.

Reform would win no seats, according to this poll, while the Liberal Democrats would have 50, up from 11 in 2019. The SNP would drop to eight MPs, down from 48 at the last election.

The pollsters spoke to about 18,000 people between June 7 and June 18.

A separate poll by YouGov, also published on Wednesday, projected that Labour would win 425 seats, while the Conservatives would have 108. According to this poll, conducted for Sky News, the Lib Dems are on course for 67 MPs, the SNP are on track for 20, and Reform are likely to get five.

This would give Labour a majority of 200.

Rishi Sunak responds to former Tory donors backing Labour

The Conservatives have consistently warned recently of the dangers of Labour winning a so-called "super-majority",

But speaking earlier on Wednesday to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Sunak insisted the "only poll that matters is on July 4" as he defended his party's poor performance in the polls.

Mr Sunak said: "It's for the voters to decide on July 4."

"I'm focused on doing the best job I can, working as hard as I can, talking to as many people as I can about the choice at the election."

"I'm talking to people about the choice for the future, that's what the poll on July 4 is about."

Mr Sunak was also pressed on the growing number of businessmen that are backing Labour, including former Tory donor John Caudwell who gave £500,000 to the Conservatives in 2019.

Manchester United owner and avid Brexiteer Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also backed Labour.

Mr Sunak said: "Their two of Britain's richest men, they can probably afford Labour's tax rises but for tens of millions of people who are working really hard, they can't."

"I want to cut people's taxes," he added.

Meanwhile former Conservative leader Michael Howard, who has been campaigning for his party, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Wednesday that most voters he had spoken to had not yet made up their mind.

General Election Richmond and Northallerton | Full list of candidates

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Sir David Ormand has criticised the Conservatives for suggesting Keir Starmer is a security risk

Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday

'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest

Starmer and Neville

Keir Starmer tells Gary Neville he needs to win British people's trust, as he warns turning UK around will take 10 years

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives for a visit to Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, Grantham in East Midlands, June 17

Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

Allen Morgan, 73, said he was locked in a "passionate but forbidden" affair with his now wife Margaret, 75, when he hired a hitman to kill his then-partner Carol

Pensioner found guilty of conspiring to murder wife after hiring hitman amid 'passionate but forbidden' affair

Charlie Cosser

Teenager jailed for life for murdering 17-year-old Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday

Baby girl mauled to death in dog attack at family home in Coventry

The tourists trying to stop Stonehenge being vandalised

Moment hero tourists grab Just Stop Oil spraying paint on Stonehenge, as activists 'damage rare lichen'

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning

CCTV images show last sighting of Martin Lewis' MoneyExpertSaving colleague before going missing on 37th birthday

Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed

Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed

Charlie Cosser

Teenager who murdered Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party identified for the first time as judge lifts anonymity

Police rammed the cow

Cow rammed by police 'charged at people' before officers repeatedly hit it with car, watchdog says

TK Maxx and Homesense recalled the products found to contain insects

TK Max and Homesense recall tea products found to contain insects

Brits are set to enjoy some warmer weather soon

Exact date UK temperature 'to reach mid-30s' as British summer finally arrives with heatwave

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life

Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

Putin has visited North Korea

Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide
Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted Stonehenge

Eco activists Just Stop Oil desecrate Stonehenge with orange spray in latest radical climate protest
Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Sick fraudsters create fake GoFundMe page for Brit teenager missing in Tenerife

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Jury dismissed in trial of fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten in baby manslaughter case

s

Sir Ian McKellen breaks silence after horror fall from stage in front of West End audience

John Swinney Launches The SNP's General Election Manifesto

SNP vows ‘major investment’ in the NHS as it launches manifesto - read key pledges

Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'
Rishi Sunak pledges tax cuts on LBC

Sunak pledges further tax cut after inflation drops to two per cent

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Revealed: Panicked final phone call of missing Brit teenager Jay Slater who vanished in Tenerife
Justin Timberlake was arrested on a drink-drive charge in the Hamptons after a night out, police said.

Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit