Body of boy, 17, pulled from Staffordshire reservoir after search launched on Saturday night

25 February 2024, 21:55

Rudyard Lake reservoir in the Staffordshire Moorlands near Leek seen with sailing boats moored in the Autumn Autumnal colours in the woodland trees
The boy was pulled from Rudyard Lake (file photo). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A 17-year-old boy's body has been pulled from a Staffordshire lake after a search was launched on Saturday night.

Staffordshire Police were called to Rudyard Lake, a reservoir north-west of Leek, shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday after three teenage boys were seen in the water.

Two of them were able to get out of the lake and were taken to hospital after being assessed by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, police said.

Specialist search teams attempted to find the third teenager, with assistance from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Staffordshire Police
Staffordshire Police recovered the boy's body shortly after 5pm on Sunday and said they were not treating his death as suspicious (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Staffordshire Police recovered the boy's body shortly after 5pm on Sunday and said they were not treating his death as suspicious.

They added that they had deployed specialist officers to support the boy's family.

Chief Inspector Mark Barlow, from the Moorlands local policing team, said: "Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the boy's family at this distressing time.

"A large number of officers and emergency service personnel have been working around the clock and through the night since this was first reported to us.

"I'd like to thank the members of the public who respected the cordon and avoided the area while we worked at the scene.

"This is a tragic case and one which I know will cause a great deal of sorrow in the local community. Our priority now is about making sure we can do everything possible to support the boy's family."

