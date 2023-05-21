Russia has not captured Bakhmut, Zelenskyy insists as desperate Putin claims victory

By Will Taylor

Russian forces do not completely control Bakhmut, the scene of devastating fighting for a city that Vladimir Putin is desperate to claim a victory over, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Ukraine's president dismissed claims from the notorious Wagner mercenary group, which has thrown its men into the meat grinder in a desperate, months-long push to take it.

Putin's lackeys sickeningly described the capture, which has effectively destroyed the city and likely costs thousands of casualties on both sides, as a "liberation".

He was desperate to claim the city as it was effectively the only win Russian forces could claim since the very early stages of the invasion.

But even as the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenary band tried to claim victory, showing off Wagner and Russian flags in the city, Ukraine has insisted the fight is not over yet.

"Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today," Mr Zelenskyy said at the G7 summit in Japan.

"We are not throwing people [away] to die.

"People are the treasure. I clearly understand what is happening in Bakhmut. I cannot share with you the technical details of what is happening with our warriors."

He earlier said Russia has "destroyed everything" - similar to how it tried to take Mariupol but then got bogged down in a brutal siege that saw it level much of the city.

Heavy fighting continues to rage in Bakhmut, Ukraine has said.

Deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar claimed there is a "semi-encirclement" of Russian forces in Bakhmut, and that the invaders have lost "part of the dominant heights around the city".

"That is, the advance of our troops in the suburbs along the flanks, which is still ongoing, greatly complicates the enemy's presence in Bakhmut," she said.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces said there are still military fortifications in the south-west of the city - even after eight months of Russia's attempt to capture it.

Putin had earlier congratulated "Wagner assault detachments, as well as all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units, who provided them with the necessary support and flank protection, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk".

That is the old Soviet name for Bakhmut, which was renamed as part of a de-communisation process.

Putin notably name-checked Wagner first in that statement to Russian news agencies.

Its leader, Prigozhin, is seen by some observers as a potential challenger for the leadership of Russia in the future.

He has been a prominent commentator, promoting Wagner's efforts to the world and taking aim at the regular Russian military and its commanders for failures in frequent videos from the area.

Notably, he has avoided direct criticism of Mr Putin.

Ukraine is widely expected to launch a major counter-offensive, having been equipped with more Western equipment, though it is unclear where on the front line that will start.

Mr Zelenskyy received a big boost over the weekend when the US agreed to permit countries to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Countries will begin training up Ukrainian pilots on the platform ahead of any deployment.