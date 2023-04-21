Russian war jet accidentally drops bomb on Russian city leaving huge crater in city centre

Cars were destroyed in the blast. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A Russian jet accidentally dropped a bomb on the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine.

Two women were injured and several buildings and cars were damaged in the blast.

The regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the blast left a huge crater about 20 metres (60 ft) wide in the city centre.

The bomb left a huge crater in the middle of the city. Picture: Getty

The weapon was dropped from an SU-34 bomber jet, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Photos from the aftermath of the blast show a huge crater and apartments damaged by the blast and a car thrown onto the roof of a nearby shop.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion chief spotted 'buying imported food and driving diesel car' ahead of fresh protests

Read more: Camilla 'married Charles for love': Tom Parker Bowles insists

Two women were injured in the explosion. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defence said: "As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition."

The bomb was believed to have been meant for neighbouring Kharkiv.