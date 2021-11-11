Breaking News

School bus overturns on school run with parents told to stay away from scene

The incident happened on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A school bus has overturned in Lincolnshire, with police attending the scene and asking parents to stay away from the scene.

The incident happened on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham.

Police attended the scene and closed the road just after 8.30am.

The road has since reopened.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are on scene at Meadow Lane, North Hykeham following reports of an overturned school bus. Thankfully there are no serious injuries reported."

They previously said: "We ask that any parents/guardians understandably concerned do not attend the scene and instead go to St. Christopher's School on Hykeham Road which will be used as a rendezvous point."

They added: "Thankfully there are no injuries reported."