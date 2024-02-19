Giant sweet potato, ice cream van and Argentina's favourite bird shortlisted for Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth

19 February 2024, 11:50

Options for the fourth plinth have been unveiled
Options for the fourth plinth have been unveiled. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A sweet potato island, an ice cream van and Argentina's national bird are among the artworks shortlisted for a spot on Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The empty pedestal, which is used for a rotating set of art, will host the face casts of 850 transgender people from London from September.

A total of seven contenders have been unveiled to take over from 2026 and 2028.

Turner Prize winner Veronica Ryan wants to showcase "Sweet Potatoes And Yams Are Not The Same", an homage to global conversations that take place in Trafalgar.

Read more: Sadiq Khan slammed for using peaceful women's rights activist to promote Overground line named for Suffragettes

Chila Kumari Singh Burman, who calls herself a Punjabi Liverpudlian, wants to make "In The Smile You Send Returns To You" and aims to use her father's ice cream van as part of a display of his journey from India to the UK.

And Gabriel Chaile would like to put up a celebration of the behaviour of the Rufous Hornero, Argentina's national bird.

Other ideas include a bronze work of a woman of colour, a person on a horse covered in slime-green resin, a sculpture of a fictional woman and a piece depicting suffragist Charlotte Despard, who addressed crowds at Trafalgar.

New options for the fourth plinth, like this ice cream van sculpture, have been shortlisted
New options for the fourth plinth, like this ice cream van sculpture, have been shortlisted. Picture: Alamy
One option is the sweet potato island
One option is the sweet potato island. Picture: Alamy

Ekow Eshun, chairman of the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group, said: "On behalf of the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group, I would like to thank the artists for taking the time to consider this unique commission so carefully.

"There is an incredible group of works on show today, and we look forward to hearing the public's thoughts on these proposals."

The winners will be announced in March and will be shown off at the National Galley in maquette form.

Improntas, the collection of trans people's face masks, will be unveiled in September. It will take the form of a Tzompantli used by Mesoamerican civilisations.

The Mayor of London funds the work along with help from Arts Council England and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Sadiq Khan was criticised over his £6m rebrand of the London Overground, which has seen them dubbed Windrush, Suffragette, Lioness, Weaver, Mildmay and Liberty.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are searching for a missing two-year-old

Boy’s father ‘jumped in’ to try and find son, two, missing in River Soar flood as divers and helicopter deployed in search
Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Houthis claim attack which damaged UK-registered cargo ship

Germany EU Politics

Ursula von der Leyen seeking second term as head of EU Commission

Alexei Navalny was killed with Novichok, according to his widow

Putin's number one enemy Alexei Navalny 'was killed by Novichok', widow claims as mother barred from seeing body

Germany US Tourists Killed

American man admits rape and murder of US tourist near German castle

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza health ministry

Gabriela was fired from her job cleaning at Devonshires

Cleaner on £13/hour 'fired after taking sandwich left over from meeting' at law firm that reported £21 million profit

Russia Ukraine

Russia says it has crushed last pocket of resistance in Avdiivka

Czech Republic Farmers’ Protest

Czech farmers take tractors to Prague in protest at EU agriculture policies

France Eiffel Tower

Strike over finances closes Paris’s Eiffel Tower

Mutant animals have evolved following the disaster

Chernobyl mutants: How animals exposed to radiation have evolved after the world's worst nuclear disaster

APTOPIX Germany Russia Navalny

Russian authorities ‘extend probe into Navalny’s death’ as allies claim cover-up

2024 will be the year of elections for millions - at a time where democracy has never been more at risk, writes LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark

2024 will be the year of elections for millions - at a time where democracy has never been more at risk

Israel Palestinians

US vows to veto Gaza ceasefire resolution at next UN Security Council vote

World Court Israel Palestinians

UN hearings open into Israel’s control of occupied territories

A transgender woman's milk is just as good as a woman's, an NHS trust has insisted

Trans women's milk just as good as woman's for feeding babies, NHS trust insists

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan Ukraine

Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property

Baby aged 10 months among three children found dead in Bristol as woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of murder
Russia Dissidents

Who are Alexei Navalny’s fellow key Russian dissidents?

Alexei Navalny's mother has been barred from seeing her son's body,

Alexei Navalny's mother barred from seeing son's body in Arctic morgue with cause of Putin critic's death still unknown
Gillian Keegan said assisted dying needs to be debated again in Parliament

It's time for another debate on assisted dying, says Gillian Keegan amid Dame Esther Rantzen campaign
Kevin McNally has been arrested

Pirates of the Caribbean star Kevin McNally 'arrested for domestic violence' as wife Phyllis Logan denies knowledge
Dsadjad

Education secretary defends banning mobile phones from school while MPs seen scrolling in Parliament
Israel is set to move troops into Rafah on March 10

Israel sets date for attack on Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians shelter from war, as it rejects two-state solution
Esther Rantzen has revealed her plans for final moments as she pushes for assisted dying law change

Champagne and caviar: Esther Rantzen reveals plans for final moments as she pushes for assisted dying law change
Darrian Williams

Two teenagers charged with murder after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit