Tens of thousands face second night without power as Storm Darragh continues to wreak havoc

By Chay Quinn

Tens of thousands of people are facing a second night without power because of Storm Darragh.

Yellow wind warnings were in place for all of England and Wales until 6pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has warned that further strong winds of up to 70mph could cause possible short-term loss of power.

The Energy Networks Association said around 161,000 customers were still without power as of 2pm on Sunday due to the damage caused by the storm.

Footage shared on social media showed a British Airways flight battling strong winds whilst attempting to land at Heathrow Airport.

Delta Wellbeing, a council-owned care-line service in Carmarthenshire, south Wales, said it had received more than 26,000 calls due to Storm Darragh over the weekend.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews had attended more than 120 emergency incidents across the region during Saturday and on Sunday morning, with more than 700 weather-related calls handled.

Although temperatures will be near average for the time of year, it is going to feel "markedly colder" due to the persistent winds, Mr Burkill said.

Storm Darragh brought gusts of 93mph to some parts of the country on Saturday, with millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.

Two men were killed on Saturday by falling trees hitting their vehicles.

One man died when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon, while Mr Fiddler, in his 40s, was killed after a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire at about 9am on Saturday.