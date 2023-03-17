Three thugs who took it in turns to rape woman in London alleyway jailed

17 March 2023, 08:59 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 09:27

The rape took place in east London in July last year
The rape took place in east London in July last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Three thugs who took it in turns to rape a woman in Barking town centre, east London, have been jailed for a combined total of 23 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The three men were arrested within an hour of the attack after a security guard saw the rape taking place on CCTV.

Footage shows the trio took it in turns to rape a young woman after forcing her down a nearby alleyway in the early hours of July 10, 2022.

The victim was left with no memory of the sickening attack.

Nizandro Caimanque
Nizandro Caimanque . Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Sergeant Harry Nunez: "This was an atrocious attack on a young woman who was targeted and subjected to sustained, serious sexual violence.

"I would like to recognise the victim’s bravery who has supported this investigation throughout.

"The actions taken early on in the investigation by police to secure key evidence such as forensics and CCTV were also key in building a conclusive case against the evil men responsible for this horrendous and sickening crime."

Devon Cato
Devon Cato. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Read More: Raab wants new laws 'quickly' that would block killer Levi Bellfield's bid to use legal aid to force jail marriage

Read More: Tougher sentences for domestic killers with history of coercive or controlling behaviour

The three men were charged with rape within 48 hours.

Miguel Clino, 20, was sentenced to eight years in jail, while Devon Cato will be jailed for seven years. Nizandro Caimanque was sentenced for seven years and six months’ imprisonment.

Leading investigator and detective constable Ben Wallen said: "The result of this case would not have been possible without the incredible efforts made by officers attending the scene and assistance from my colleagues in the Serious Sexual Offences team.

Miguel Clino
Miguel Clino. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"I hope this result will reassure anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence that the police will fully support you and work hard to ensure those responsible will be caught and put before the courts.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Slovak air force MiG-29 Fulcrum fires off flares

Slovakia approves plan to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets

Breaking
Jacqueline Gold has died weeks after her father David

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62 - weeks after her West Ham owner dad David

Breaking
Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing Day last year

Three men deny murdering footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

Protesters take part in a march supporting rapper Azagaia in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambicans march to honour protest rapper after death aged 38

Supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan gather outside his residence in Lahore

Pakistan court rejects ex-PM Khan’s plea to suspend warrant

Louise Casey's report is due to be published on Tuesday

Met Police 'riddled with racism, sexism and homophobia' and has 'failed to change', landmark report to claim

The National Education Union (NEU) has said that no further strike action will take place in England over the next two weeks as they engage in talks with the government in a bid to settle the long running dispute.

Teachers' strikes breakthrough as unions agree to 'intensive talks' with government

20mph speed limits in urban areas 'usually advisory' says police chief who admits most restrictions can't be enforced

20mph speed limits in urban areas 'usually advisory' police chief says as he admits most restrictions can't be enforced

Pallets burn as protesters demonstrate at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris

Anger spreads in France over Macron’s retirement bill push

Julia Wendell is awaiting the results of a DNA test

Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann in 'poor health and may have leukaemia'

A TUI plane was buffeted by strong winds

TUI passengers offered counselling after they were left fearing they wouldn't see family again after choppy landing

Sister Sadia Raza, centre, relative Naimatullah Hazara, left, and friend Sumiaya Kianat of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in a boat accident, attend her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan

Funeral held for Pakistani athlete who died in migrant boat crash

Exclusive
Raab wants to stop prisoners on whole life sentences from marrying in jail

Dominic Raab wants new laws 'quickly' to block killer Levi Bellfield's bid to force jail marriage

The body of the victim, who was last seen on evening of Sunday, March 12, was discovered in the woodland the following day later after an extensive police search.

Girls aged 12 and 13 lured former friend into German woods before stabbing her 30 times after 'telling on them' for bullying
It follows a review into domestic homicide sentencing

Tougher sentences for domestic killers with history of coercive or controlling behaviour

China’s President Xi Jinping

China’s leader Xi to visit Moscow in show of support for Putin

Latest News

See more Latest News

PCS workers in the Passport Office are going on strike

Brits face summer holiday chaos as passport workers set to walk out for weeks

Inmates identified by authorities as gang members are moved at the Terrorism Confinement Centre in Tecoluca, El Salvador

El Salvador extends anti-gang crackdown

Ruth took her own life after the inspection

Headteacher, 53, took own life after Ofsted rated her primary school 'inadequate'

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea says missile launch was response to rivals’ drills

A protester sits on a street light

French President Emmanuel Macron risks his government to raise retirement age

Oxfam have been criticised for the 'bizarre' guide

Oxfam‘s bizarre’ language guide says sorry for using English and warns staff not to use words like 'mother and people'
A pay deal in the NHS has been reached

End of the NHS strikes in sight: Will other unions now agree new million-pound pay deals?

Alison Hammond is the new Bake Off host

Alison Hammond to be new Great British Bake Off host after wowing fans in celebrity edition
Gregory Hill was accused of stalking

Headteacher accused of stalking 'suffers panic attack after being arrested and has to be lifted unconscious into police van'
Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teen stabbed to death outside school in 'targeted attack' because 'he joined a gang and left'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit