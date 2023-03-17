Three thugs who took it in turns to rape woman in London alleyway jailed

The rape took place in east London in July last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Kieran Kelly

Three thugs who took it in turns to rape a woman in Barking town centre, east London, have been jailed for a combined total of 23 years.

The three men were arrested within an hour of the attack after a security guard saw the rape taking place on CCTV.

Footage shows the trio took it in turns to rape a young woman after forcing her down a nearby alleyway in the early hours of July 10, 2022.

The victim was left with no memory of the sickening attack.

Nizandro Caimanque . Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Sergeant Harry Nunez: "This was an atrocious attack on a young woman who was targeted and subjected to sustained, serious sexual violence.

"I would like to recognise the victim’s bravery who has supported this investigation throughout.

"The actions taken early on in the investigation by police to secure key evidence such as forensics and CCTV were also key in building a conclusive case against the evil men responsible for this horrendous and sickening crime."

Devon Cato. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The three men were charged with rape within 48 hours.

Miguel Clino, 20, was sentenced to eight years in jail, while Devon Cato will be jailed for seven years. Nizandro Caimanque was sentenced for seven years and six months’ imprisonment.

Leading investigator and detective constable Ben Wallen said: "The result of this case would not have been possible without the incredible efforts made by officers attending the scene and assistance from my colleagues in the Serious Sexual Offences team.

Miguel Clino. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"I hope this result will reassure anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence that the police will fully support you and work hard to ensure those responsible will be caught and put before the courts.”